Day Planner

Due to visitor and group restrictions, Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital in Peachtree is temporarily suspending the following activities – Parkinson’s Support Group which meets at 11 a.m. the second Thursday of each month at Peachtree Athletic & Rehabilitation and the Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at 8 p.m. Fridays at the hospital.



Jan. 28

The N.C. Symphony is partnering with Macon County and Nantahala Regional libraries to host a free virtual program for preschool and elementary-age children, starting at 10:30 a.m. Friday. The program will feature bassist Erik Dyke on Zoom exploring the instruments of the orchestra and reading the book Meet the Orchestra by Ann Hayes. Everyone is welcome, including homeschool groups, classrooms or anyone with young children. Teachers and families may register to “attend” at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0udeGhrTwuGtTiglsU5bjy2AADZeXxnt78.



Jan. 29

N.C. Cooperative Extension of Cherokee County is offering a pruning workshop and demonstration beginning at 2 p.m. Friday. Participants will meet at 5836 Airport Road at the main airport entrance on the right. At 2:05 p.m., everyone will go to the demonstration site in the Healey Fields. The workshop will be all outside, so dress appropriately. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed, and the workshop will be limited to 10 participants. If you have your own pruning loppers or shears, bring them with you. There is a $10 fee for this workshop. Pre-registration is requested by Thursday. For details or to preregister, call the Cherokee County office at 837-2210 or see the website https://cherokee.ces.ncsu.edu.



Jan. 30

An introductory amateur class, or ham radio, demonstration on how the equipment works in an emergency network will meet at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 656 N.C. 141 in the Peachtree community. Licensed ham operators as well as anyone interested is welcome to attend. Covid guidelines will be followed, so attendees are asked to bring a mask to wear. For details, call Steve Riancho at 706-237-2771.