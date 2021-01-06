Day Planner

Body

Deadline for submission of items for the community calendar is 3 p.m. Friday. Items received after that time will be set for the appropriate calendar the following week.



Jan. 16

A benefit fishing tournament for the McDonald family will be held from safe light to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at Micken’s Branch on Hiwassee Lake. Entry fee is $50 per boat and an optional $10 big fish. All proceeds go to the McDonald family.



Jan. 21

Beginning Thursday, Jan. 21, from 10 a.m. to noon, McConnell Memorial Baptist Church, 84 Church St. in Hiawassee, Ga., will host an in-person, as well as an online, interdenominational grief recovery program called GriefShare through Zoom. This is a 13-week seminar with each class being a standalone session so a person is welcome to join anytime during the 13 weeks. The in-person session will meet in the Family Life Center at McConnell, Room 213. Masks are required and CDC guidelines will be followed. To register, participants must go onto the GriefShare.org website and under “Find a Session,” click on the online symbol for McConnell Memorial Baptist or the person-to-person session. For details or assistance, call Connie, 706-896-2281, at the church office.