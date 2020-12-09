Day Planner

Body

The 2020 annual Angel Tree Project is underway. These angels are gift requests from Cherokee County Foster children for Christmas gifts. Every gift goes directly to the child listed on the card. There is no budget to purchase Christmas gifts for foster children, so this is their only means of having a wonderful childhood Christmas memory. Angels are located in the following local businesses – Cherokee County Courthouse, Walgreens of Andrews and Murphy, Burke’s Outlet, Walmart, Daily Grind of Murphy, Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital, Mountain Credit Union in Marble, Julie’s Place Restaurant, West End Buildings and Big D of Murphy. Deadline to return unwrapped gifts to one of these locations is Monday. For questions, call Andria Duncan at 837-7745, Ext. 255, or on Facebook at “Angel Tree Project.”



Dec. 14

A kid’s bicycle fundraiser is continuing until Christmas with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Pediatric Cancer Treatment Foundation. A drawing will be held Monday to select the winner, who will receive a Yamaha MX kid’s bicycle in time for Christmas. Cost is $5 for one ticket or $20 for five tickets. Tickets may be obtained at Farley Insurance, 1004 U.S. 64 W. in Murphy or by sending a check to PCTF, P.O. Box 1460, Murphy NC 28906. Reference “2020 Kid’s Bicycle” and include a telephone number or email where you may be reached. For details, visit the webpage www.pctf-foundation.org or call Robert W. Trigueros, executive director, at 828-329-9250 or email him at rtrigueros.pctf@att.net.