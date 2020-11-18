Day Planner

Body

Nov. 21

The Waynesville Salvation Army is looking for volunteers, both individuals and groups, to ring bells at the Red Kettle locations this Christmas season. Volunteer opportunities in Cherokee County begins Saturday, Nov. 21, and, excluding Sundays, will run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Christmas Eve, Thursday, Dec. 24. CDC guidelines will be followed. Applications also are being taken for paid bell ringer positions. For details or to volunteer, call Susie Graf at 828-450-0888.



Nov. 28

The “Magic on Main Electric Christmas Parade” in Andrews, presented by Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital and sponsored by the Andrews Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Andrews, will kick-off at 3 p.m. downtown, and the parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28. The parade will be broadcast by Tim Radford and WKRK Radio on Facebook live for those who cannot attend the event in person. Learn more about the parade, and fill out your entry form at www.visitandrewsnc.com/magic-on-main/.



Dec. 14

A kid’s bicycle fundraiser is continuing until Christmas with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Pediatric Cancer Treatment Foundation. A drawing will be held Monday, Dec. 14, to select the winner, who will receive a Yamaha MX kid’s bicycle in time for Christmas. Cost is $5 for one ticket or $20 for five tickets. Tickets may be obtained at Farley Insurance, 1004 U.S. 64 W. in Murphy or by sending a check to PCTF, P.O. Box 1460, Murphy NC 28906. Reference “2020 Kid’s bicycle” and include a telephone number or email where you may be reached. For details, visit the webpage www.pctf-foundation.org or call Robert W. Trigueros, executive director, at 828-329-9250 or email him at rtrigueros.pctf@att.net.