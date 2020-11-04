Day Planner

Body

HAVEN Children’s Advocacy Center is planning a special $5,000 Reverse Raffle fundraiser from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the historic Hackney Warehouse in downtown Murphy. Only 225 tickets will be sold at $100 each for the dinner, drawing, open bar and fun. Each ticket is a chance to win $5,000, and there will be other options throughout the evening. Tickets can be purchased at the HAVEN office off U.S. 64 East Alternate in Peachtree, from any board member or at the Cherokee Scout in Murphy and Clay County Progress in Hayesville. For details, call 361-5386.

A kid’s bicycle fundraiser is continuing until Christmas with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Pediatric Cancer Treatment Foundation. A drawing will be held Monday, Dec. 14, to select the winner, who will receive a Yamaha MX kid’s bicycle in time for Christmas. Cost is $5 for one ticket or $20 for five tickets. Tickets may be obtained at Farley Insurance, 1004 U.S. 64 W. in Murphy or by sending a check to PCTF, P.O. Box 1460, Murphy NC 28906. Reference “2020 Kid’s bicycle” and include a telephone number or e-mail where you may be reached. For details, visit the webpage www.pctf-foundation.org or call Robert W. Trigueros, executive director, at 828-329-9250 or email him at rtrigueros.pctf@att.net.

The Mountain Beekeepers Club welcomes beginners and seasoned beekeepers at 6 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at North Georgia Technical College Campus, 338 Epps Mountain Lane in Blairsville. Learn the basics, listen to veteran beekeepers and ask questions. There is a free weekly drawing. For details, email Glen Henderson, president, at abletinker@windstream.net.



Nov. 5

New Old Stuff at 93 Rockridge Road in Murphy is having its annual holiday open house from 10 a.m. to p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The event will be held three days this year due to Covid to keep social distancing, but still enjoy. Everyone is invited to stop in and enjoy refreshments, a free ornament and register to win one of three gift certificates.



Nov. 6

The Eller family drop-in event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Towns County Historical Society meeting room, 900 E. Main St. in Hiawassee, Ga. They are trying to identify John Jacob Eller descendants. All descendants who update/review their information will be eligible for door prizes. Call Steve Eller at 706-318-7826 with any questions.



Nov. 7

The Blairsville Cruisers Car Club’s remaining show this year is the third annual “Salute to Veterans Car Show” scheduled for Saturday at the Union County Farmers Market in Blairsville. All proceeds from this event benefits area needy veterans. For details, email blairsvillecruisers@gmail.com, see the website Blairsville Cruisers.com or find them on Facebook at Blairsville Cruisers Car Club.



Nov. 10

A series of regional seminars via Zoom, aimed at training growers considering production of crops in a High Tunnel for direct market outlets, will be held from 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, and 3-5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17. Craig Mauney, Extension Area Specialized Agent, Lisa Gonzalez, Clay County Extension Director, and Mary Jac Brennan, Heartplace Farm Consulting, will lead the seminars. For complete details or to register, call Mauney at 828-989-7900 or email craig_mauney@ncsu.edu; or email Keith Wood at keith_wood@ncsu.edu or call him at 837-2210.

The North Carolina Writers’ Network will offer its first-ever “Writingest State Online Conference,” a five-day festival for writers, Tuesday through Saturday, Nov. 10-14. Registration is open. For details and a registration form, go to www.ncwriters.org.

Nov. 28

The “Magic on Main Electric Christmas Parade” in Andrews, presented by Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital and sponsored by the Andrews Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Andrews, will kick-off at 3 p.m. downtown, and the parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28. The parade will be broadcast by Tim Radford and WKRK Radio on Facebook live for those who cannot attend the event in person. Learn more about the parade, and fill out your entry form at www.visitandrewsnc.com/magic-on-main/.