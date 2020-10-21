Day Planner

Body

HAVEN Children’s Advocacy Center is planning a special $5,000 Reverse Raffle fundraiser from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the historic Hackney Warehouse in downtown Murphy. Only 225 tickets will be sold at $100 each for the dinner, drawing, open bar and fun. Each ticket is a chance to win $5,000, and there will be other options throughout the evening. Tickets can be purchased at the HAVEN office off U.S. 64 East Alternate in Peachtree, from any board member or at the Cherokee Scout in Murphy and Clay County Progress in Hayesville. For details, call 361-5386.

A kid’s bicycle fundraiser is continuing until Christmas with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Pediatric Cancer Treatment Foundation. A drawing will be held Monday, Dec. 14, to select the winner, who will receive a Yamaha MX kid’s bicycle in time for Christmas. Cost is $5 for one ticket or $20 for five tickets. Tickets may be obtained at Farley Insurance, 1004 U.S. 64 W. in Murphy or by sending a check to PCTF, P.O. Box 1460, Murphy NC 28906. Reference “2020 Kid’s bicycle” and include a telephone number or e-mail where you may be reached. For details, visit the webpage www.pctf-foundation.org or call Robert W. Trigueros, executive director, at 828-329-9250 or email him at rtrigueros.pctf@att.net.

Saturday Eye Openers Al-Anon Family Group meets from 10:30-11:30 a.m. every Saturday at Murphy Presbyterian Church, 252 Valley River Ave. in Murphy. Park in the 409 Building parking lot across the street and enter through the side door of the church. Handicapped parking is available at the side of the church building. The church building is handicap accessible and non-smoking. Wearing a mask is optional.

East Polk Public Library, 136 Main St. in Ducktown, Tenn., is offering computer classes in October. Sign up for the classes in advance. Safety measures are required to attend classes in person. The project is funded under a grant with the state of Tennessee. To sign up or for complete details on classes, call the library at 423-548-4004 or email Lori Cox, library director, at lcoxpolklib@gmail.com.



Oct. 21

MountainTrue will recognize its 2020 award winners at its “Virtual Annual Gathering” today to celebrate and honor these individuals for their service to communities in realtime. RSVP to MountainTrue’s “Virtual Annual Gathering” at https://mountaintrue.org/annual-gathering-2020/.



Oct. 22

Andrews Seventh-day Adventist Church with the help of volunteers from Grace Fellowship Baptist Church will distribute Manna Foods fresh produce, bread and baked goods from noon-11:15 p.m. Thursday at the Andrews Senior Center on the corner of Main and 54 Park streets. All are welcome. For details, call Raymond Denton at 835-2694.

Waynesville Salvation Army will be accepting holiday assistance applications for Cherokee County residents on Thursday at the following two locations – Andrews Senior Center, 54 Park St., 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; and 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hurlburt Friendship House, 73 Blumenthal St., three doors down from Murphy Public Library. Face masks are required and all CDC guidelines will be followed. For details on what to bring to apply or location information, call 828-456-7111. For more information on the Waynesville Salvation Army, visit the webpage salvationarmycarolinas.org/Waynesville.



Oct. 24

Registration for Rotary Club of Murphy’s first ever Poker Run fundraiser will be from 8-10 a.m. Saturday at Tri-County Community College’s parking lot in Peachtree. Cars and bikes are welcome. Cash prizes will be awarded and Swag Bags will be given out. Scorecards are $25 each, or five for $100. Play up to five hands. Bring a new, unwrapped toy to benefit the local Big Brothers Big Sisters program, and you will receive one “Free Draw” chip. For details, email murphyrotaryinfo@gmail.com or follow Murphy Rotary on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RotaryClubofMurphy/.

Cherokee County Toys for Tots will kick off its fall fundraising season with a traffic holdup from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of U.S. 64 W. and U.S. 19/129 in Ranger. Adult and high school student volunteers will be waiting on the highway medians with cash collection jars as motorists come to the intersection traffic light. They will be wearing masks and gloves for the protection of donors. For details, call 828-557-0613.

“Take a Stand for Life, a Prolife Rally” will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday on the front lawn of the Swain County Visitor Center and Heritage Museum at 2 Everett St. in Bryson City. Speakers include local pastors and at least two candidates, Mike Clampitt and Robert Lowe. This peaceful event is free to the public. Bring your own signs which promote the sanctity of Life. Call Christian ACTS Church at 828-538-4995 for details.



Oct. 31

American Legion Post 532 of Hayesville, Post 96 of Murphy and Post 192 of Robbinsville will host the second annual “Welcome Home Tribute to Veterans” on Saturday, Oct. 31. Activities will kick off at 9:30 a.m. with a parade starting at Andrews Baptist Church and ending at Western Carolina Regional Airport with a chili cook-off, military flyovers, Veteran Stand Down Services, display planes, vintage cars, motorcycles and much more. Register for the chili cook-off on Facebook “@iviefh” or by calling 837-2116. The event, sponsored by Ivie Funeral Home, is free for everyone.



Nov. 10

The North Carolina Writers’ Network will offer its first-ever “Writingest State Online Conference,” a five-day festival for writers, Tuesday through Saturday, Nov. 10-14. Registration is open. For details and a registration form, go to www.ncwriters.org.