Day Planner

HAVEN Children’s Advocacy Center is planning a special $5,000 Reverse Raffle fundraiser from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the historic Hackney Warehouse in downtown Murphy. Only 225 tickets will be sold at $100 each for the dinner, drawing, open bar and fun. Each ticket is a chance to win $5,000, and there will be other options throughout the evening. Tickets can be purchased at the HAVEN office off U.S. 64 East Alternate in Peachtree, from any board member or at the Cherokee Scout in Murphy and Clay County Progress in Hayesville. For details, call 361-5386.

A kid’s bicycle fundraiser is continuing until Christmas with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Pediatric Cancer Treatment Foundation. A drawing will be held Monday, Dec. 14, to select the winner, who will receive a Yamaha MX kid’s bicycle in time for Christmas. Cost is $5 for one ticket or $20 for five tickets. Tickets may be obtained at Farley Insurance, 1004 U.S. 64 W. in Murphy or by sending a check to PCTF, P.O. Box 1460, Murphy NC 28906. Reference “2020 Kid’s bicycle” and include a telephone number or e-mail where you may be reached. For details, visit the webpage www.pctf-foundation.org or call Robert W. Trigueros, executive director, at 828-329-9250 or email him at rtrigueros.pctf@att.net.

East Polk Public Library, 136 Main St. in Ducktown, Tenn., is offering computer classes in October. Sign up for the classes in advance. Safety measures are required to attend classes in person. The project is funded under a grant with the state of Tennessee. To sign up or for complete details on classes, call the library at 423-548-4004 or email Lori Cox, library director, at lcoxpolklib@gmail.com.



Oct. 16

Reach of Cherokee County Inc. brings awareness to Domestic Violence Awareness Month by remembering the lives lost in North Carolina to domestic violence. This year, the remembrance ceremony will be a Facebook Live event with WKRK at 4 p.m. Friday on the WKRK Facebook page.

EmPOWERing Mountain Food Systems Project officials announce its new event series, "Friday Conversations," at 2 p.m. every Friday in October. EMFS program director Laura Lauffer will host a meeting with agriculture and entrepreneurial experts from the WNC Region. To register, find them on Facebook.



Oct. 17

The annual Pullium reunion, originally scheduled for Saturday will not be held this year due to the COVID virus.

Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association (CVMA) Chapter 15-8 is holding its largest fundraising event, “2020 Freedom Fest Poker Run,” Saturday in Andrews. The poker run will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday at Grandpa Charlie’s with registration and a bike blessing at 10 a.m. First bikes will be out at 10:30 a.m. and ending by 5 p.m. at Ronnie’s in Andrews. There will be prizes and auction items. All wheels are welcome. For details or donations, contact CVMA at 828-276-3471 or email cvmanc15.8@gmail.com.

Blairsville Cruisers Car Club will hold a cruise in from 3-7 p.m. Saturday on the historic courthouse in Blairsville. All vehicles welcome. You do not need to be a member of the club to participate. Awards will be presented. There is no entry fee to display vehicles or for spectators. Trophies will be awarded. Donations are welcome. Everyone is invited to attend. For details, visit the website at blairsvillecruisers.com.



Oct. 19

East Polk Public Library will host a “Halloween Craft Night” from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at the library located at 136 Main St. in Ducktown, Tenn. There is a limit of 12 children in person. Call the library at 423-548-4004 to sign up. To-go packets are available.



Oct. 22

Waynesville Salvation Army will be accepting holiday assistance applications for Cherokee County residents on Thursday, Oct. 22, at the following two locations – Andrews Senior Center, 54 Park St., 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; and 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hurlburt Friendship House, 73 Blumenthal St., three doors down from Murphy Public Library. Face masks are required and all CDC guidelines will be followed. For details on what to bring to apply or location information, call 828-456-7111. For more information on the Waynesville Salvation Army, visit the webpage salvationarmycarolinas.org/Waynesville.



Oct. 24

Murphy Rotary Club will hold a Poker Run fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. Registration will be held from 8-10 a.m. at Tri-County Community College. The ride will begin at the college in Peachtree community and end at the L&N Depot in downtown Murphy. Cars and bikes are welcome to participate, rain or shine. For details, email murphyrotaryinfo@gmail.com or follow Murphy Rotary on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RotaryClubofMurphy/.



Oct. 31

American Legion Post 532 of Hayesville, Post 96 of Murphy and Post 192 of Robbinsville will host the second annual “Welcome Home Tribute to Veterans” on Saturday, Oct. 31. Activities will kick off at 9:30 a.m. with a parade starting at Andrews Baptist Church and ending at Western Carolina Regional Airport with a chili cook-off, military flyovers, Veteran Stand Down Services, display planes, vintage cars, motorcycles and much more. Register for the chili cook-off on Facebook “@iviefh” or by calling 837-2116. The event, sponsored by Ivie Funeral Home, is free for everyone.



Nov. 10

The North Carolina Writers’ Network will offer its first-ever “Writingest State Online Conference,” a five-day festival for writers, Tuesday through Saturday, Nov. 10-14. Registration is open. For details and a registration form, go to www.ncwriters.org.