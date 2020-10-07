Day Planner

Body

Deadline for submission of items for the community calendar is 3 p.m. Friday. Items received after that time will be set for the appropriate calendar the following week.



HAVEN Children’s Advocacy Center is planning a special $5,000 Reverse Raffle fundraiser from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the historic Hackney Warehouse in downtown Murphy. Only 225 tickets will be sold at $100 each for the dinner, drawing, open bar and fun. Each ticket is a chance to win $5,000, and there will be other options throughout the evening. Tickets can be purchased at the HAVEN office off U.S. 64 East Alternate in Peachtree, from any board member or at the Cherokee Scout in Murphy and Clay County Progress in Hayesville. For details, call 361-5386.

A kid’s bicycle fundraiser is continuing until Christmas with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Pediatric Cancer Treatment Foundation. A drawing will be held Monday, Dec. 14, to select the winner, who will receive a Yamaha MX kid’s bicycle in time for Christmas. Cost is $5 for one ticket or $20 for five tickets. Tickets may be obtained at Farley Insurance, 1004 U.S. 64 W. in Murphy or by sending a check to PCTF, P.O. Box 1460, Murphy NC 28906. Reference “2020 Kid’s bicycle” and include a telephone number or e-mail where you may be reached. For details, visit the webpage www.pctf-foundation.org or call Robert W. Trigueros, executive director, at 828-329-9250 or email him at rtrigueros.pctf@att.net.

East Polk Public Library, 136 Main St. in Ducktown, Tenn., is offering computer classes in October. Sign up for the classes in advance. Safety measures are required to attend classes in person. The project is funded under a grant with the state of Tennessee. To sign up or for complete details on classes, call the library at 423-548-4004 or email Lori Cox, library director, at lcoxpolklib@gmail.com.



Oct. 8

Ross Glover, author of Confederate Navy Stories By the Men Who Lived Them, will speak at 7 p.m. Thursday at the monthly meeting of the David W. Payne Camp 1633, Sons of Confederate Veterans at the Davenport Veterans Building in Blairsville, Ga. The public is welcome to attend.



Oct. 10

Saturday Eye Openers Al-Anon Family Group meets from 10:30-11:30 a.m. every Saturday at Murphy Presbyterian Church, 252 Valley River Ave. in Murphy. Park in the 409 Building parking lot across the street and enter through the side door of the church. Handicapped parking is available at the side of the church building. The church building is handicap accessible and non-smoking. Wearing a mask is optional.

Rotary Club of Murphy will host a drive-through “Rotary RadioThon” from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the WKRK parking lot, 90 Tennessee St. in downtown Murphy. Cookies, coffee and water will be for sale. All proceeds will go directly to CART – Coins for Alzheimer’s Research Trust in memory of Jill Duncan Stalcup. Donations in memory of Stalcup also will be accepted. For details about Murphy Rotary, email murphyrotaryinfo@gmail.com or follow Murphy Rotary on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RotaryClubofMurphy/.



Oct. 11

Descendants of George Washington and Martha Couch Queen will not be gathering for their annual reunion on Sunday, Oct. 11. For details, call 837-0011 or 837-1140.



Oct. 16

Reach of Cherokee County Inc. brings awareness to Domestic Violence Awareness Month by remembering the lives lost in North Carolina to domestic violence. This year, the remembrance ceremony will be a Facebook Live event with WKRK at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, on the WKRK Facebook page.



Oct. 17

The annual Pullium reunion, originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 17, will not be held this year due to the COVID virus.



Oct. 22

Waynesville Salvation Army will be accepting holiday assistance applications for Cherokee County residents on Thursday, Oct. 22, at the following two locations – Andrews Senior Center, 54 Park St., 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; and 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hurlburt Friendship House, 73 Blumenthal St., three doors down from Murphy Public Library. Face masks are required and all CDC guidelines will be followed. For details on what to bring to apply or location information, call 828-456-7111. For more information on the Waynesville Salvation Army, visit the webpage salvationarmycarolinas.org/Waynesville.



Oct. 24

Murphy Rotary Club will hold a Poker Run fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. Registration will be held from 8-10 a.m. at Tri-County Community College. The ride will begin at the college in Peachtree community and end at the L&N Depot in downtown Murphy. Cars and bikes are welcome to participate, rain or shine. For details, email murphyrotaryinfo@gmail.com or follow Murphy Rotary on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RotaryClubofMurphy/.



Oct. 31

American Legion Post 532 of Hayesville, Post 96 of Murphy and Post 192 of Robbinsville will host the second annual “Welcome Home Tribute to Veterans” on Saturday, Oct. 31. Activities will kick off at 9:30 a.m. with a parade starting at Andrews Baptist Church and ending at Western Carolina Regional Airport with a chili cook-off, military flyovers, Veteran Stand Down Services, display planes, vintage cars, motorcycles and much more. Register for the chili cook-off on Facebook “@iviefh” or by calling 837-2116. The event, sponsored by Ivie Funeral Home, is free for everyone.