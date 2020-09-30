Day Planner

Body

HAVEN Children’s Advocacy Center is planning a special $5,000 Reverse Raffle fundraiser from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the historic Hackney Warehouse in downtown Murphy. Only 225 tickets will be sold at $100 each for the dinner, drawing, open bar and fun. Each ticket is a chance to win $5,000, and there will be other options throughout the evening. Tickets can be purchased at the HAVEN office off U.S. 64 East Alternate in Peachtree, from any board member or at the Cherokee Scout in Murphy and Clay County Progress in Hayesville. For details, call 361-5386.

A kid’s bicycle fundraiser is continuing until Christmas with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Pediatric Cancer Treatment Foundation. A drawing will be held Monday, Dec. 14, to select the winner, who will receive a Yamaha MX kid’s bicycle in time for Christmas. Cost is $5 for one ticket or $20 for five tickets. Tickets may be obtained at Farley Insurance, 1004 U.S. 64 W. in Murphy or by sending a check to PCTF, P.O. Box 1460, Murphy NC 28906. Reference “2020 Kid’s bicycle” and include a telephone number or e-mail where you may be reached. For details, visit the webpage www.pctf-foundation.org or call Robert W. Trigueros, executive director, at 828-329-9250 or email him at rtrigueros.pctf@att.net.



Oct. 1

Everyone is invited to stop by Broken Shells Ministry, 115 Tennessee St. in downtown Murphy for a free cup of coffee/tea, some love and peace with Jesus, and class information. For details, call the ministry from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 837-8777.

The Sons of Confederate Veterans, Cherokee Guards, will present Byron Brady at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Penland Senior Center, 69 Alpine St. in Murphy. The public is invited. Call Dan Murray at 561-262-7806 or Michael Berlin at 828-644-3397 for details about the Sons.



Oct. 3

Blairsville Cruisers Car Club will hold a cruise in from 3-7 p.m. Saturday at the Union County Farmers Market. All vehicles welcome. You do not need to be a member of the club to participate. Awards will be presented. There is no entry fee to display vehicles or for spectators. Registration will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Trophies will be awarded. Donations are welcome. Everyone is invited to attend. For details, visit the website at blairsvillecruisers.com.



Oct. 6

Legal Aid of North Carolina and NCWorks is joining together to present a Virtual Legal Clinic from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday. Join the meeting on your computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/504609285 or by calling +1 (872) 240-3212, access code 504-609-285. For details, contact NCWorks at 800 U.S. 64 W., Murphy – free wifi in parking area – or call Sheila Traub, career advisor, at 837-7407.



Oct. 11

Descendants of George Washington and Martha Couch Queen will not be gathering for their annual reunion on Sunday, Oct. 11. For details, call 837-0011 or 837-1140.



Oct. 31

American Legion Post 532 of Hayesville, Post 96 of Murphy and Post 192 of Robbinsville will host the second annual “Welcome Home Tribute to Veterans” on Saturday, Oct. 31. Activities will kick off at 9:30 a.m. with a parade starting at Andrews Baptist Church and ending at Western Carolina Regional Airport with a chili cook-off, military flyovers, Veteran Stand Down Services, display planes, vintage cars, motorcycles and much more. Register for the chili cook-off on Facebook “@iviefh” or by calling 837-2116. The event, sponsored by Ivie Funeral Home, is free for everyone.