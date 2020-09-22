Day Planner

Body

Deadline for submission of items for the community calendar is 3 p.m. Friday. Items received after that time will be set for the appropriate calendar the following week.



HAVEN Children’s Advocacy Center is planning a special $5,000 Reverse Raffle fundraiser from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the historic Hackney Warehouse in downtown Murphy. Only 225 tickets will be sold at $100 each for the dinner, drawing, open bar and fun. Each ticket is a chance to win $5,000, and there will be other options throughout the evening. Tickets can be purchased at the HAVEN office off U.S. 64 East Alternate in Peachtree, from any board member or at the Cherokee Scout in Murphy and Clay County Progress in Hayesville. For details, call 361-5386.

A kid’s bicycle fundraiser is continuing until Christmas with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Pediatric Cancer Treatment Foundation. A drawing will be held Monday, Dec. 14, to select the winner, who will receive a Yamaha MX kid’s bicycle in time for Christmas. Cost is $5 for one ticket or $20 for five tickets. Tickets may be obtained at Farley Insurance, 1004 U.S. 64 W. in Murphy or by sending a check to PCTF, P.O. Box 1460, Murphy NC 28906. Reference “2020 Kid’s bicycle” and include a telephone number or e-mail where you may be reached. For details, visit the webpage www.pctf-foundation.org or call Robert W. Trigueros, executive director, at 828-329-9250 or email him at rtrigueros.pctf@att.net.



Sept. 24

Volunteers from Andrews Seventh-day Adventist Church and Marble Springs Baptist Church will distribute Manna Foods from noon-1:15 p.m. Thursday at the Cherokee County Senior Center on the corner of Main and Park streets across the street from Dollar General in Andrews. For details, call Raymond Denton at 835-2694.

Western Carolina University’s Culturally-Based Native Health Program will hold a free webinar on Native American and indigenous peoples’ health issues Thursday as a lead-up event for the rescheduled Rooted in the Mountains symposium. The event will be streamed live from noon-1:30 p.m. with the theme “Ama: The Sacredness of Water.” Registration links for the webinar and rescheduled symposium are available at https://www.wcu.edu/experience/conference-services/rooted-in-the-mountains.aspx.



Sept. 26

Mainspring Conservation Trust is requesting volunteers to help with the annual Hiwassee Lake Clean Up from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Canoes, boats and paddle boats are also needed for trash removal in the water. Gloves and bags will be provided and can be picked up Thursday and Friday from the Mainspring office at 46 Valley River Ave. in downtown Murphy. For complete details on this year’s event, visit www.mainspringconserves.org.

The eighth annual “Benghazi Twin Towers Memorial Ride” and “Veterans Appreciation Day” will be held Saturday. Bike registration will be from 8:30-9:45 a.m. at the Towns County Veterans Park at Towns County High School, 1400 U.S. 76 E., Hiawassee, Ga. For details contact Dr. Dan Eichenbaum at 828-361-2649 or drdan@drdansfreedomforum.com. A patriotic program will begin at noon at the Band of Brothers Veterans Park, 430 Carriage Lane at Pleasant Valley Road in Murphy. There will be food, music, special guest speakers and a Special Forces Association parachute jump will start at 2:15 p.m. The event is sponsored by Sons of Liberty Riders, American Legion Riders, Combat Vets Motorcycle Association, Joshua’s Warriors, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and Veteran Warrior Outreach.

Blairsville Cruisers Car Club will hold a “Shop with a Hero” fundraiser at its car show from noon-4 p.m. Saturday on the town square in Hiawassee, Ga. In addition to the car show, the event will include an auction, games, dunk tank, corn hole tournament, food and live music. There is no entry fee to display hot rods, classics, customs, antiques, trucks and more. Registration will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Trophies will be awarded. Everyone is invited to attend. For details, visit the website at blairsvillecruisers.com.

The Bethel-Guidry College Scholarship Golf Tournament, sponsored by Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, will begin with a 9 a.m. shotgun start Saturday at Mountain Harbour Golf Course in Hayesville. Entry fee is $100 per golfer. Donations are appreciated as proceeds will provide a high school senior from both Clay County and Towns County, Ga., with college scholarship monies for four years. For details, visit the Good Shepherd website at www.goodshepherdhayesville.org or email Jose Arias jose_m_arias@hotmail.com or Sanford Freeman sanfordleefreeman@gmail.com.



Sept. 28

Everyone is invited to stop by Broken Shells Ministry, 115 Tennessee St. in downtown Murphy for a free cup of coffee/tea, some love and peace with Jesus, and class information. For details, call the ministry from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday at 837-8777.



Oct. 6

Legal Aid of North Carolina and NCWorks is joining together to present a Virtual Legal Clinic from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6. Join the meeting on your computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/504609285 or by calling +1 (872) 240-3212, access code 504-609-285. For details, contact NCWorks at 800 U.S. 64 W., Murphy – free wifi in parking area – or call Sheila Traub, career advisor, at 837-7407.