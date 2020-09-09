Day Planner

Body

Deadline for submission of items for the community calendar is 3 p.m. Friday. Items received after that time will be set for the appropriate calendar the following week.



HAVEN Children’s Advocacy Center is planning a special $5,000 Reverse Raffle fundraiser from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the historic Hackney Warehouse in downtown Murphy. Only 225 tickets will be sold at $100 each for the dinner, drawing, open bar and fun. Each ticket is a chance to win $5,000, and there will be other options throughout the evening. Tickets can be purchased at the HAVEN office off U.S. 64 East Alternate in Peachtree, from any board member or at the Cherokee Scout in Murphy and Clay County Progress in Hayesville. For details, call 361-5386.

N.C. Cooperative Extension – Cherokee County Center staff has been planning and providing programs virtually, including gardening basics, canning and preserving, small animal care, managing small poultry folks, growing small fruits and 4-H Spark activities. 4-H is planning Virtual 4-H Camps and Presentations. For details on programs and to maintain social distancing, contact one of these staff members in advance to schedule an appointment at the office if needed: Cindy Chastain, cindy_chastain@ncsu.edu, 837-2210, Ext. 1; Keith Wood, keith_wood@ncsu.edu, 837-2210, Ext. 2; Douglas Clement, doug_clement@ncsu.edu, 837-2210, Ext. 3; or Shannon Coleman, shannon_coleman@ncsu.edu, 837-2210, Ext. 4; or visit the webpage cherokee.ces.ncsu.edu.

Local libraries have expanded their curbside pickup hours and services.For details on Murphy Public Library, call 837-2417 or email mbarker@nantahalalibrary.org. For details on Andrews Public Library, call 321-5956 or email jhulse@nantahalalibrary.org or kbryant@nantahalalibrary.org. For a complete listing of area library hours, visit the Nantahala Regional Library’s webpage at www.nrlibrary.org.



Sept. 10

East Polk Public Library, 136 Main St. in Ducktown, Tenn., will offer one-on-one sessions for “Advanced Computer Class – Operating Systems” from 2-3 p.m. Thursday. Call the library to reserve a time slot at 423-548-4004. Safety measures will be required for each session. This project is funded under a grant contract with the State of Tennessee.



Sept. 11

The public is invited to drop by the East Polk Public Library, 136 Main St. in Ducktown., Tenn., from 6-8 p.m. Friday for a drive through party celebrating the end of the library’s Summer Reading Program. They will be handing out prizes, books and snacks. For details, call the library at 423-548-4004.



Sept. 12

Operation Christmas Child of Western North Carolina will be hosting a virtual watch party from 7-8 p.m. Saturday at Holly Springs Baptist Church, 366 Holly Springs Church Road in Franklin. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed in all locations and offer a virtual option. Search for a workshop near you or register for the online workshop at https://sampur.se/OCC-PL-Workshop. National Collection Week is scheduled for Nov. 16-23. This event is free and open to the public.

The ninth annual Pet Celebration for this year has been canceled. However, plans are to go ahead Saturday at the Hayesville square with a smaller, low-scale effort to promote awareness of the board’s mission to support the human/pet bond. A smaller event will be live on the Celebration of Pets Foundation Facebook page. The Pet Celebration has been rescheduled for June 11-12, 2021 – a two-day event kicking off Friday, June 11, with a pet friendly concert and the Pet Celebration on Saturday, June 12.



Sept. 21

East Polk Public Library will present “All About Apples” at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21. There will be crafts, apples, fun and apple trivia. Participants need to pre-register by calling 423-548-4004 to reserve a spot to attend and a pick-up activity packet. There is a limit of 12 children for the in person program. Everyone attending is encouraged to follow distancing protocol. For details, call the library at 423-548-4004.



Sept. 26

The Bethel-Guidry College Scholarship Golf Tournament, sponsored by Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, will begin with a 9 a.m. shotgun start Saturday, Sept. 26, at Mountain Harbour Golf Course in Hayesville. Entry fee is $100 per golfer. Donations are appreciated as proceeds will provide a high school senior from both Clay County and Towns County, Ga., with college scholarship monies for four years. For details, visit the Good Shepherd website at www.goodshepherdhayesville.org or email Jose Arias jose_m_arias@hotmail.com or Sanford Freeman sanfordleefreeman@gmail.com.