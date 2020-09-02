Day Planner

Body

Deadline for submission of items for the community calendar is 3 p.m. Friday. Items received after that time will be set for the appropriate calendar the following week.



HAVEN Children’s Advocacy Center is planning a special $5,000 Reverse Raffle fundraiser from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the historic Hackney Warehouse in downtown Murphy. Only 225 tickets will be sold at $100 each for the dinner, drawing, open bar and fun. Each ticket is a chance to win $5,000, and there will be other options throughout the evening. Tickets can be purchased at the HAVEN office off U.S. 64 East Alternate in Peachtree, from any board member or at the Cherokee Scout in Murphy and Clay County Progress in Hayesville. For details, call 361-5386.

DivorceCare, a 14-week series, will continue online via Zoom through Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Hayesville United Methodist Church. Registration is $20 each for the workbook, but no fee if attended in the past. For details and help registering, call Jay or Nancy Rowland at 678-618-8735.

Local libraries have expanded their curbside pickup hours and services.For details on Murphy Public Library, call 837-2417 or email mbarker@nantahalalibrary.org. For details on Andrews Public Library, call 321-5956 or email jhulse@nantahalalibrary.org or kbryant@nantahalalibrary.org. For a complete listing of area library hours, visit the Nantahala Regional Library’s webpage at www.nrlibrary.org.



Sept. 3

Mountain Patriots will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Circle J Restaurant in downtown Blue Ridge, Ga. Police chiefs Johnny Scearce of Blue Ridge and Michael Earley of McCaysville, Ga., will speak on the topic, “Cities Response to Violent Protests.” All are welcome to attend. For details, see the webpage http://mountainpatriots.com.



Sept. 4

The second annual “Silent Screams Trauma Conference” will be held from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday with early registration at 8:30 a.m. at Harelson Memorial Civic Center, 165 Wellborn St. in Blairsville, Ga. The event is sponsored by Dilbeck & Associates Counseling & Education LLC. Featured speakers will be Dr. Diego Hernandez, Shawn Wilding and Dr. Elaine Delbeck. For details and tickets, see the webpage https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2nd-annual-silent-screams-trauma-conference-tickets-101573589340?



Sept. 5

The Blairsville Cruisers Car Club will host a cruise-in from 3-7 p.m. Saturday at the Union County (Ga.) Farmers Market. All vehicles are welcome. Awards, trophies and door prizes will be given. There are no fees for entry of vehicles and no charge for spectators. Donations will be appreciated for the club’s needy kids Christmas programs. For details, visit www.blairsvillecruisers.com.



Sept. 12

Operation Christmas Child of Western North Carolina will be hosting a virtual watch party from 7-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Holly Springs Baptist Church, 366 Holly Springs Church Road in Franklin. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed in all locations and offer a virtual option. Search for a workshop near you or register for the online workshop at https://sampur.se/OCC-PL-Workshop. National Collection Week is scheduled for Nov. 16-23. This event is free and open to the public.

The ninth annual Pet Celebration for this year has been canceled. However, plans are to go ahead Wednesday, Sept. 12, at the Hayesville square with a smaller, low-scale effort to promote awareness of the board’s mission to support the human/pet bond. A smaller event will be live on the Celebration of Pets Foundation Facebook page.

The Pet Celebration has been rescheduled for June 11-12, 2021 – a two-day event kicking off Friday, June 11, with a pet friendly concert and the Pet Celebration on Saturday, June 12.



Sept. 26

The Bethel-Guidry College Scholarship Golf Tournament, sponsored by Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, will begin with a 9 a.m. shotgun start Saturday, Sept. 26, at Mountain Harbour Golf Course in Hayesville. Entry fee is $100 per golfer. Donations are appreciated as proceeds will provide a high school senior from both Clay County and Towns County, Ga., with college scholarship monies for four years. For details, visit the Good Shepherd website at www.goodshepherdhayesville.org or email Jose Arias jose_m_arias@hotmail.com or Sanford Freeman sanfordleefreeman@gmail.com.