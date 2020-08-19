Day Planner

Body

Calling all former Rotarians – Have you recently moved to Murphy, are you sick of unpacking boxes? The Rotary Club of Murphy is looking for a few new folks who want to do good while having fun. Then why not visit the Rotary Club of Murphy at noon Monday at Murphy’s Chophouse in downtown? For details, email murphyrotaryinfo@gmail.com.

HAVEN Children’s Advocacy Center is planning a special $5,000 Reverse Raffle fundraiser from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the historic Hackney Warehouse in downtown Murphy. Only 225 tickets will be sold at $100 each for the dinner, drawing, open bar and fun. Each ticket is a chance to win $5,000, and there will be other options throughout the evening. Tickets can be purchased at the HAVEN office off U.S. 64 East Alternate in Peachtree, from any board member or at the Cherokee Scout in Murphy and Clay County Progress in Hayesville. For details, call 361-5386.

Broken Shells Ministry at 115 Tennessee St. in downtown Murphy is a place of peace for folks desiring to slow down, enjoy a cup of tea/coffee, listen to praise music and encounter the Peace of God. There is no charge for anything so come and experience God at Broken Shells Ministry. For details, call the ministry at 837-8777.



Aug. 22

The second annual Valley River Truck Jam will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in downtown Andrews thanks to several sponsors, including the Andrews Chamber of Commerce. There will be corn hole, food, fun, trophies, vendors and some good-looking trucks from all over the country during the all-day event. Masks are recommended, hand sanitizer will be available and social distancing of six feet will be followed. There will be a pre-jam party from 6-9 p.m. Friday at Farmhouse Diner in Marble. See the Valley River Truck Jam page on Facebook for details.

The Blairsville Cruisers Car Club’s car show scheduled for Aug 15 has been rescheduled to 3-7 p.m. Saturday on the square in Blairsville, Ga. Club information is available on the website BlairsvilleCruisers.com or on FaceBook @ Blairsville Cruisers Car Club. Everyone is invited.



Aug. 27

Andrews Seventh-day Adventist Church and Marble Springs Masonic Lodge volunteers will distribute Manna Foods fresh produce bread and baked goods to residents of Cherokee County from noon-1:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at the Andrews Senior Center. For details, call Raymond Denton at 835-2694.



Sept. 4

The second annual “Silent Screams Trauma Conference” will be held from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 4-5, with early registration at 8:30 a.m. at Harelson Memorial Civic Center, 165 Wellborn St. in Blairsville, Ga. The event is sponsored by Dilbeck & Associates Counseling & Education LLC. Featured speakers will be Dr. Diego Hernandez, Shawn Wilding and Dr. Elaine Delbeck. For details and tickets, see the webpage https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2nd-annual-silent-screams-trauma-conference-tickets-101573589340?



Sept. 26

The Bethel-Guidry College Scholarship Golf Tournament, sponsored by Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, will begin with a 9 a.m. shotgun start Saturday, Sept. 26, at Mountain Harbour Golf Course in Hayesville. Entry fee is $100 per golfer. Donations are appreciated as proceeds will provide a high school senior from both Clay County and Towns County, Ga., with college scholarship monies for four years. For details, visit the Good Shepherd website at www.goodshepherdhayesville.org or email Jose Arias jose_m_arias@hotmail.com or Sanford Freeman sanfordleefreeman@gmail.com.