Day Planner

HAVEN Children’s Advocacy Center is planning a special $5,000 Reverse Raffle fundraiser from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the historic Hackney Warehouse in downtown Murphy. Only 225 tickets will be sold at $100 each for the dinner, drawing, open bar and fun. Each ticket is a chance to win $5,000, and there will be other options throughout the evening. Tickets can be purchased at the HAVEN office off U.S. 64 East Alternate in Peachtree, from any board member or at the Cherokee Scout in Murphy and Clay County Progress in Hayesville. For details, call 361-5386.



Aug. 6

The Mountain Patriots will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Circle J. Restaurant in downtown Blue Ridge. Sheriff Dane Kirby and B. Alison Sosebee, district attorney, will be speaking about our “Response to Violent Protests. What if?” All are welcome to attend. For details, visit mountainpatriots.com.



Aug. 8

The Wingmen Motorcycle Club – Western North Carolina Chapter will conduct this year’s annual Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run & Fundraiser on Saturday. Registration will take place at Ronnie’s Restaurant in Andrews beginning at noon with kickstands up at 1 p.m. Entry fee is $20 per bike. After leaving Andrews, the route will take the group through Nantahala Gorge into Swain County ending at the Wingmen’s Chapter Clubhouse. Masks are recommended during registration and at the post-ride event. Social distancing space is available at both locations. For complete details, call 828-736-8637 or 828-557-7534.



Aug. 10

North Georgia Technical College’s Union County Adult Education department will offer registration on Monday, Aug. 10 and Aug. 24, for free GED daytime and evening classes Monday through Thursday. They also offer GED practice tests, prep classes and ACCUPLACER remedial help. Call 706-439-6342 or email victoria.caldwell@northgatech.edu for an appointment or drop in at Shirley Miller building, next to the Union County Library, 38 Blalock St. in Blairsville, Ga.

Basic computer classes and one-on-one computer training sessions will be offered beginning Monday, Aug. 10, at East Polk Public Library, 136 Main St. in Ducktown, Tenn. There is limited space for the sessions, and safety measures will be required for in-person classes. For details and a schedule, and to reserve a space in the class, call the library at 423-548-4004.



Aug. 11

Carolina Mountain Solar is holding a free educational seminar on home solar battery systems at 9 a.m. Tuesday at 114 Depot St. in Murphy. COVID precautions will be taken – cleaning, social distancing and masks will be worn by hosts. To reserve a spot, call 835-0015.



Aug. 15

Author William Clark, whose story is included in Chicken Soup for the Soul: The Magic of Cats, will hold a book signing in celebration of the launch of the new book from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Living Water Bookstore, 3090 U.S. 64 W., Suite 114. Everyone is invited to stop by and meet the author.



Aug. 22

The second annual Valley River Truck Jam will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, in downtown Andrews thanks to several sponsors, including the Andrews Chamber of Commerce. There will be corn hole, food, fun, trophies, vendors and some good-looking trucks from all over the country during the all-day event. Masks are recommended, hand sanitizer will be available and social distancing of six feet will be followed. There are will be a pre-jam party from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Farmhouse Diner in Marble. See the Valley River Truck Jam page on Facebook for details.



Sept. 4

The second annual “Silent Screams Trauma Conference” will be held from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 4-5, with early registration at 8:30 a.m. at Harelson Memorial Civic Center, 165 Wellborn St. in Blairsville, Ga. The event is sponsored by Dilbeck & Associates Counseling & Education LLC. Featured speakers will be Dr. Diego Hernandez, Shawn Wilding and Dr. Elaine Delbeck. For details and tickets, see the webpage https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2nd-annual-silent-screams-trauma-conference-tickets-101573589340?



Sept. 26

The Bethel-Guidry College Scholarship Golf Tournament, sponsored by Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, will begin with a 9 a.m. shotgun start Saturday, Sept. 26, at Mountain Harbour Golf Course in Hayesville. Entry fee is $100 per golfer. Donations are appreciated as proceeds will provide a high school senior from both Clay County and Towns County, Ga., with college scholarship monies for four years. For details, visit the Good Shepherd website at www.goodshepherdhayesville.org or email Jose Arias jose_m_arias@hotmail.com or Sanford Freeman sanfordleefreeman@gmail.com.