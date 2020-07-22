Day Planner

Body

HAVEN Children’s Advocacy Center is planning a special $5,000 Reverse Raffle fundraiser from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the historic Hackney Warehouse in downtown Murphy. Only 225 tickets will be sold at $100 each for the dinner, drawing, open bar and fun. Each ticket is a chance to win $5,000, and there will be other options throughout the evening. Tickets can be purchased at the HAVEN office off U.S. 64 East Alternate in Peachtree, from any board member or at the Cherokee Scout in Murphy and Clay County Progress in Hayesville. For details, call 361-5386.



July 23

Local libraries will be hosting a summer coloring contest for ages 3 up to adult beginning Thursday and continuing through Friday, Aug. 7. Completed coloring sheets will be placed in albums by age group on each library’s Facebook page. Voting will be likes on the pictures and take place from Monday through Thursday, Aug. 10-13. Winners will be announced Friday, Aug. 14, and prizes will be available for pickup at the libraries. For details, call the library at Andrews, 321-5956; Murphy, 837-2417; Hayesville, 389-8401; or Robbinsville, 828-479-8796.



July 24

Carolina Christian Academy of First Freewill Baptist Church in Hayesville will host a barbecue sale and car show on the weekend of July 24-25. All proceeds will benefit Carolina Christian Academy. On Friday, July 24, Carolina Christian Academy will have barbecue from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday, July 25, they will have barbecue at the car show. The barbecue will be prepared by Roy Phillips of Blairsville, Ga. For details or to place an order for lunch delivery on Friday, call 706-835-6159.



July 29

A Community Care event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, July 29, at Nantahala Bank, 102 U.S. 64 E. in Hayesville. Visitors to the Community Care tent, set up in the bank’s parking lot, will be able to receive masks, gloves and even prayer, offered as support by volunteers from Fort Hembree Baptist Church and summer staff from Hinton Rural Life Center. Information will also be available for those in need of home repair in Cherokee, Clay and Towns counties. The Community Care Event is a collaboration of Hayesville First United Methodist Church, Fort Hembree Baptist Church and Hinton Rural Life Center, seeking to address community needs related to COVID-19. In case of inclement weather, visit the Facebook page for Hinton Rural Life Center for rescheduling updates.



July 31

NCWorks Career Center in Murphy will have a “Drive Through Job Fair” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 31, at the NCWorks Career Center, 800 U.S. 64 W. in Murphy. Job seekers can drive through the parking lot and pick up a packet of information about the many jobs that are available in the tri-county and North Georgia area. Job seekers won’t even have to exit their vehicle to pick up the information. Some employers are also scheduled to be on-site taking applications and conducting interviews. For details, job seekers or employers who wish to participate may call the NCWorks office at 837-7407.



Aug. 15

Author William Clark, whose story is included in Chicken Soup for the Soul: The Magic of Cats, will hold a book signing in celebration of the launch of the new book from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Living Water Bookstore, 3090 U.S. 64 W., Suite 114. Everyone is invited to stop by and meet the author.



Sept. 4

The second annual “Silent Screams Trauma Conference” will be held from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 4-5, with early registration at 8:30 a.m. at Harelson Memorial Civic Center, 165 Wellborn St. in Blairsville, Ga. The event is sponsored by Dilbeck & Associates Counseling & Education LLC. Featured speakers will be Dr. Diego Hernandez, Shawn Wilding and Dr. Elaine Delbeck. For details and tickets, see the webpage https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2nd-annual-silent-screams-trauma-conference-tickets-101573589340?



Sept. 26

The Bethel-Guidry College Scholarship Golf Tournament sponsored by Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, will begin with a 9 a.m. shotgun start Saturday, Sept. 26, at Mountain Harbour Golf Course in Hayesville. Entry fee is $100 per golfer. Donations are appreciated as proceeds will provides a high school senior from both Clay County and Towns County, Ga., with college scholarship monies for four years. For details, visit the Good Shepherd website at www.goodshepherdhayesville.org or email Jose Arias jose_m_arias@hotmail.com or Sanford Freeman sanfordleefreeman@gmail.com.