Day Planner

HAVEN Children’s Advocacy Center is planning a special $5,000 Reverse Raffle fundraiser from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at the historic Hackney Warehouse in downtown Murphy. Only 225 tickets will be sold at $100 each for the dinner, drawing, open bar and fun. Each ticket is a chance to win $5,000, and there will be other options throughout the evening. Tickets can be purchased at the HAVEN office off U.S. 64 East Alternate in Peachtree, from any board member or at the Cherokee Scout in Murphy and Clay County Progress in Hayesville. For details, call 361-5386.



July 15

“Letting Go of Fear,” a free 10-week class, is being offered from 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Broken Shells Ministry, 115 Tennessee St. in downtown Murphy. For details, stop by the ministry or call 837-8777.



July 21

The American Legion Auxiliary meets at 10 a.m. the third Tuesday of each month at the Murphy Veterans Building, 63 Drew Taylor Road in Murphy. Any questions, call Stephanie Bailey, president, at 828-557-9304.



July 24

Carolina Christian Academy of First Freewill Baptist Church in Hayesville will host a barbecue sale and car show on the weekend of July 24-25. All proceeds will benefit Carolina Christian Academy.

On Friday, July 24, Carolina Christian Academy will have barbecue from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday, July 25, they will have barbecue at the car show. The barbecue will be prepared by Roy Phillips of Blairsville, Ga. For details or to place an order for lunch delivery on Friday, call 706-835-6159.



Sept. 4

The second annual “Silent Screams Trauma Conference” will be held from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 4-5, with early registration at 8:30 a.m. at Harelson Memorial Civic Center, 165 Wellborn St. in Blairsville, Ga. The event is sponsored by Dilbeck & Associates Counseling & Education LLC. Featured speakers will be Dr. Diego Hernandez, Shawn Wilding and Dr. Elaine Delbeck. For details and tickets, see the webpage https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2nd-annual-silent-screams-trauma-conference-tickets-101573589340?



Sept. 26

The Bethel-Guidry College Scholarship Golf Tournament sponsored by Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, will begin with a 9 a.m. shotgun start Saturday, Sept. 26, at Mountain Harbour Golf Course in Hayesville. Entry fee is $100 per golfer. Donations are appreciated as proceeds will provides a high school senior from both Clay County and Towns County, Ga., with college scholarship monies for four years. For details, visit the Good Shepherd website at www.goodshepherdhayesville.org or email Jose Arias jose_m_arias@hotmail.com or Sanford Freeman sanfordleefreeman@gmail.com.