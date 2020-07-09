Day Planner

Body

As the Cherokee County Extension Center maneuvers through the COVID-19 situation, the staff has been planning and providing programs virtually. Most classes will be taught virtually through July. The office arrangement at 40 Peachtree St. in downtown Murphy has changed to assist walk-in customers. Social distancing will be observed. Call or email in advance for an appointment if planning to visit the office. Bring a mask since one will not be provided. For complete details and a list of classes, call the office at 837-2210 or see the website cherokee.ces.ncsu.edu.



July 8

“Letting Go of Fear,” a free 10-week class, is being offered from 10-11:30 a.m. Mondays starting today at Broken Shells Ministry, 115 Tennessee St. in downtown Murphy. For details, stop by the ministry or call 837-8777.



July 9

Murphy AMVETS Post 2015 will meet Thursday at the Penland Senior Citizen Center, 69 Alpine St. in downtown. A covered dish dinner begins at 6 p.m. followed by the business meeting at 7 p.m. Wives are invited. For details, call Larry Reid at 835-7405.



Sept. 4

The second annual “Silent Screams Trauma Conference” will be held from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 4-5, with early registration at 8:30 a.m. at Harelson Memorial Civic Center, 165 Wellborn St. in Blairsville, Ga. The event is sponsored by Dilbeck & Associates Counseling & Education LLC. Featured speakers will be Dr. Diego Hernandez, Shawn Wilding and Dr. Elaine Delbeck. For details and tickets, see the webpage https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2nd-annual-silent-screams-trauma-conference-tickets-101573589340?