Day Planner

The Murphy Public Library Tax-Aide site will not re-open this tax season. The health and safety of its volunteers and taxpayers is top priority, and the decision to not re-open was made with their protection in mind. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is offering taxpayers with free access to software so they can prepare taxes on their own. It is available at signup.aarpfoundation.org/preparing-your-taxes-online/. For details and updates, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide.

A new fund is available for Cherokee County residents or Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians of Graham and Cherokee counties to help with income loss due to the pandemic. Proof of residency and loss of income since March 2020 is required. For details on “COVID-19 Relief $,” call 828-361-9367 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The fund is being administered by United Methodist Missional Network.

Broken Shells Ministry at 115 Tennessee St. in downtown Murphy is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. Come by for free coffee or tea in a Christian environment with praise music. Bring a carry-out lunch for the best environment. For details, call 837-8777 or stop by Broken Shells Ministry. Bible studies will start in the weeks ahead.



June 25

McConnell Memorial Baptist Church in Hiawassee, Ga., will host the online interdenominational grief recovery program “GriefShare using Zoom” due to the Covid 19 pandemic beginning Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon. This 14-week Bible-based program is designed for persons who have experienced the loss of a family member or friend due to death. To register, go to GriefShare.org and under “Find a Session,” click on the online symbol for McConnell Memorial Baptist Church. For details or assistance, call the church office at 706-896-2281.



Sept. 4

The second annual “Silent Screams Trauma Conference” will be held from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 4-5, with early registration at 8:30 a.m. at Harelson Memorial Civic Center, 165 Wellborn St. in Blairsville, Ga. The event is sponsored by Dilbeck & Associates Counseling & Education LLC. Featured speakers will be Dr. Diego Hernandez, Shawn Wilding and Dr. Elaine Delbeck. For details and tickets, see the webpage https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2nd-annual-silent-screams-trauma-conference-tickets-101573589340?