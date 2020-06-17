Day Planner

Body

A new fund is available for Cherokee County residents or Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians of Graham and Cherokee counties to help with income loss due to the pandemic. Proof of residency and loss of income since March 2020 is required. For details on “COVID-19 Relief $,” call 828-361-9367 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The fund is being administered by United Methodist Missional Network.

Broken Shells Ministry at 115 Tennessee St. in downtown Murphy opened Monday and will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day Monday through Friday. Come by for free coffee or tea in a Christian environment with praise music. Bring a carry-out lunch for the best environment. For details, call 837-8777 or stop by Broken Shells Ministry. Bible studies will start in the weeks ahead.



June 18

Volunteers from Andrews Seventh-Day Adventist Church and Valley Town Baptist Church will distribute MANNA Foods fresh produce baked goods and bread from noon-1:15 p.m. Thursday at the Andrews Senior Center. Drive-by distribution will be practiced. For details, call Raymond Denton at 835-2694.

N.C. Cooperative Extension, Cherokee County Center, is offering an educational program for “Making Beef Stock” from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Extension office, 40 Peachtree St. in Murphy. There is a $10 fee per person. To learn more or to register, visit go.ncsu.edu/cherokeecounty or call 837-2210.



June 19

Mountain Area Storytellers will hold its next Zoom open mic night, “Stories on the Virtual Square in Hayesville” from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, June 19. The event is free to all. For assistance in joining this event, contact Kanute Rarey at 502-525-7272 or kanutetells@gmail.com.



June 25

McConnell Memorial Baptist Church in Hiawassee, Ga., will host the online interdenominational grief recovery program “GriefShare using Zoom” due to the Covid 19 pandemic beginning Thursday, June 25, from 10 a.m. to noon. This 14-week Bible-based program is designed for persons who have experienced the loss of a family member or friend due to death. To register, go to GriefShare.org and under “Find a Session,” click on the online symbol for McConnell Memorial Baptist Church. For details or assistance, call the church office at 706-896-2281.



Sept. 4

The second annual Silent Screams Trauma Conference will be held from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 4-5, with early registration at 8:30 a.m. at Harelson Memorial Civic Center, 165 Wellborn St. in Blairsville, Ga. The event is sponsored by Dilbeck & Associates Counseling & Education LLC. Featured speakers will be Dr. Diego Hernandez, Shawn Wilding and Dr. Elaine Delbeck. For details and tickets, see the webpage https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2nd-annual-silent-screams-trauma-conference-tickets-101573589340?