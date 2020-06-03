Day Planner

Body

Deadline for submission of items for the community calendar is 3 p.m. Friday. Items received after that time will be set for the appropriate calendar the following week.



Broken Shells Ministry at 115 Tennessee St. in downtown Murphy opened Monday and will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day Monday through Friday. Come by for free coffee or tea in a Christian environment with praise music. Bring a carry-out lunch for the best environment. For details, call 837-8777 or stop by Broken Shells Ministry. Bible studies will start in the weeks ahead.

The June meeting of the Swain County Genealogical and Historical Society has been cancelled due to pandemic restrictions.

Equinox Ranch in Cullowhee, a nonprofit created by professionals who have served in the armed forces, business and the Department of Veterans Affairs, invites everyone to participate in its Catch 22 Military Challenge fundraiser. Visit www.equinoxranch.org and click the button underneath your favorite military branch to donate and raise your flag. Let’s see which branch can raise their flag the highest by July 4. The non-profit treatment program for combat veterans with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder or PTSD needs to finish its renovations in order to open its doors by Veterans Day. All donations will go toward building supplies, sprinkler, heating and cooling, and septic systems. Details of the fundraiser may also be found on the webpage.



June 18

N.C. Cooperative Extension, Cherokee County Center, is offering an educational program for “Making Beef Stock” from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, June 18, at the Extension office, 40 Peachtree St. in Murphy. There is a $10 fee per person. To learn more or to register, visit go.ncsu.edu/cherokeecounty or call 837-2210.



Sept. 4

The second annual Silent Screams Trauma Conference will be held from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 4-5, with early registration at 8:30 a.m. at Harelson Memorial Civic Center, 165 Wellborn St. in Blairsville, Ga. The event is sponsored by Dilbeck & Associates Counseling & Education LLC. Featured speakers will be Dr. Diego Hernandez, Shawn Wilding and Dr. Elaine Delbeck. For details and tickets, see the webpage https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2nd-annual-silent-screams-trauma-conference-tickets-101573589340?