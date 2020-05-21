Day Planner

Body

Deadline for submission of items for the community calendar is 3 p.m. Friday. Items received after that time will be set for the appropriate calendar the following week.



May 21

Volunteers from Andrews Seventh-say Adventist Church and Marble Springs Baptist Church will be distributing Manna Foods fresh produce bread and baked goods from noon-1:15 p.m. Thursday at the Andrews Senior Center. Drive by pick-up will provide social distancing and safety due to Covid-19 virus restrictions. All residents of Cherokee County are welcome. For details, call Raymond Denton at 835-2694.



May 22

Mountain Area Storytellers will have its first Zoom open mic night, “Stories on the Virtual Square.” The public is invited to join the videoconferencing from the virtual coffee shop on the square in downtown Hayesville from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, May 22. Ten storytellers, poets, writers and musicians will be performing. For details, call storyteller Kanute Rarey at 502-525-7272, email

kanutetells@gmail.com or visit his webpage kanuterarey.com. The event is sponsored by Mountain Area Storytellers.



June 18

N.C. Cooperative Extension, Cherokee County Center, is offering an educational program for “Making Beef Stock” from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, June 18, at the Extension office, 40 Peachtree St. in Murphy. There is a $10 fee per person. To learn more or to register, visit go.ncsu.edu/cherokeecounty or call 837-2210.