Day Planner

The NCWorks Career Center, 800 U.S. 64 W. in Murphy is temporarily closed to the public. It will continue to provide services to customers virtually by phone and email. Should any customer need an appointment, that can be

discussed with team members accordingly. Continue to access NCWorks online at ncworks.gov or contact the Career Center at 837-7407 to receive staff assisted services with employment searches. For details about unemployment or to file a claim, visit www.des.nc.gov or call 888-737-0259.

To help prevent the spread of the virus, until further notice, Cherokee County Extension Center will remain closed. All face-to-face educational programs are either postponed or cancelled. Agents are working to schedule educational programs that can be held via Zoom. Agents are still available via email, phone and other technological means, and will continue to be of assistance. Find contact info and details regarding N.C. Cooperative Extension’s Cherokee County center operations on the website at cherokee.ces.ncsu.edu.

All Writers’ Night Out events scheduled in April have been cancelled due to the Corona virus situation. For details, contact Karen Paul Holmes at 404-316-8466 or kpaulholmes@gmail.com.



May 12

N.C. Cooperative Extension, Cherokee County Center is offering a “Backyard Poultry Symposium” from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, at the Extension Educational Classroom, 699 Connahetta St. in Murphy. Lauren Greene, area specialized agent for poultry, will lead the class. There is a $10 fee per person. To learn more or to register, visit go.ncsu.edu/cherokeecounty or call 837-2210.



June 18

N.C. Cooperative Extension, Cherokee County Center, is offering an educational program for “Making Beef Stock” from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, June 18, at the Extension office, 40 Peachtree St. in Murphy. There is a $10 fee per person. To learn more or to register, visit go.ncsu.edu/cherokeecounty or call 837-2210.