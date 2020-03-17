Day Planner

Body

Members of the Murphy High School Class of 1970 are planning their 50th-year reunion. They need current postal addresses, phone numbers and email addresses for class members. Anyone who can help with this request is asked to email Lonnie Brittain at lrbotto@gmail.com. He will contact you in the evenings. Anyone who does not have an email account, mail your information to Brittain at 261 Sarah’s Cove Road, Otto, NC 28763.



March 20

N.C. Cooperative Extension, Cherokee County Center, is offering an Agricultural Awareness Field Day from 1-3 p.m. Friday at the Sheriff’s Training Center and Youth Agriculture Garden in Marble. This is a free program. Topics covered will be beekeeping tips, hemp production, damaging insects, and wildland fire safety. For details or to register, visit go.ncsu.edu/cherokeecounty or call 837-2210.



March 21

Local Chapter 15-8 of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association is having its monthly meeting at 1 p.m. Saturday at Mariolino’s Italian Cuisine, 495 Palmer Road in Hayesville. All combat veterans who enjoy motorcycling and are interested in helping local veterans in western North Carolina are invited to attend.



March 25

CHI Memorial Mammography mobile health coach will provide screenings from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, at East Polk Library, 136 Main St. in Ducktown, Tenn. To schedule a screening, call 423-495-4040 or 866-591-2254. For details, visit the website memorial.org.



April 25

Erlanger’s fourth annual Believe Bash will be held Saturday, April 25, at the Chattanooga (Tenn.) Convention Center. Proceeds from this year’s gala are designated for the new Pediatric Outpatient MRI and Procedure Center at the new Children’s Hospital Kennedy Outpatient Center. For details or tickets, visit erlanger.org/bash or call 423-778-6278.



May 12

N.C. Cooperative Extension, Cherokee County Center is offering a “Backyard Poultry Symposium” from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, at the Extension Educational Classroom, 699 Connahetta St. in Murphy. Lauren Greene, area specialized agent for poultry, will lead the class. There is a $10 fee per person. To learn more or to register, visit go.ncsu.edu/cherokeecounty or call 837-2210.



June 18

N.C. Cooperative Extension, Cherokee County Center, is offering an educational program for “Making Beef Stock” from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, June 18, at the Extension office, 40 Peachtree St. in Murphy. There is a $10 fee per person. To learn more or to register, visit go.ncsu.edu/cherokeecounty or call 837-2210.