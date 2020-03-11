Day Planner

Body

Deadline for submission of items for the community calendar is 3 p.m. Friday. Items received after that time will be set for the appropriate calendar the following week.



Tax Aide and IRS-certified volunteers will assist low- and moderate-income individuals of all ages especially 50 and older with free federal and state income tax preparation and filing from 1-5:45 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays through April 9, at Murphy Public Library, 9 Blumenthal St. Make appointments at the library or by calling the office at 837-2417. There is no charge. The program is sponsored by Murphy Public Library, AARP Foundation and Internal Revenue Service. For details, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or call 888-227-7669.

Members of the Murphy High School Class of 1970 are planning their 50th-year reunion. They need current postal addresses, phone numbers and email addresses for class members. Anyone who can help with this request is asked to email Lonnie Brittain at lrbotto@gmail.com. He will contact you in the evenings. Anyone who does not have an email account, mail your information to Brittain at 261 Sarah’s Cove Road, Otto, NC 28763.



March 12

The Learning Center Charter School will host the fifth annual School Maker Faire will be held from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday at the school. Visit naturallygrownkids.org/school-maker-faire online or call the school at 835-7240 for details.

The public is invited to attend “Addressing Substance Misuse: Our Community’s Response” from 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday at Hinton Rural Life Center, 2330 Hinton Center Road in Hayesville. Speakers will include Susan McDowell of MAHEC and Joran Lingerfelt of Rock Bottom Recovery. There is no charge to attend, and food will be provided. To RSVP, contact Ricky Hill at ricky@hintoncenter.org or 389-8336, Ext. 207.



March 14

Valley River Humane Society will hold an adoption event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Lowe’s, 198 Bulldog Drive in Murphy. Dog adoption fee will be reduced to $45 and includes spay/neuter, vaccines, micro-chip, collar, leash and harness. Cat adoption fee will be reduced to $10 and includes spay/neuter, vaccines and worming.

The fifth annual Military Ball for All Services, organized by the Navy Seabees Island X-3, Blairsville, Ga., will be held Saturday at The Ridges Resort in Hiawassee, Ga. For tickets and complete details, call Ed Crenshaw at 706-897-2649 or Bob Ramay at 706-400-9245.

Western North Carolina Woodturners Club Inc. will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Bascom, 323 Franklin Road in Highlands. Drive across the covered bridge into the parking lot and go into the main entrance near the covered patio. There will be directions on how to get to the wood turning studio. Visitors are always welcome. The club meets in Highlands the second Saturday of every month between March and November. For details, email Don Marks at donemarks@dnet.net.



March 17

American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Joe Miller Elkins Veterans Building, 63 Drew Taylor Road in Murphy. The auxiliary meets the third Tuesday of each month. Call Stephanie Bailey at 828-557-9304 for details.



March 20

N.C. Cooperative Extension, Cherokee County Center, is offering an Agricultural Awareness Field Day from 1-3 p.m. Friday, March 20, at the Sheriff’s Training Center and Youth Agriculture Garden in Marble. This is a free program. Topics covered will be beekeeping tips, hemp production, damaging insects, and wildland fire safety. For details or register, visit go.ncsu.edu/cherokeecounty or call 837-2210.



March 25

CHI Memorial Mammography mobile health coach will provide screenings from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, at East Polk Library, 136 Main St. in Ducktown, Tenn. To schedule a screening, call 423-495-4040 or 866-591-2254. For details, visit the website memorial.org.

April 3

The NCWorks Career Center of Murphy, in partnership with Clay County government, is hosting a “Manufacturers Job Fair” from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, April 3, in the multi-purpose room on the second floor of the Clay County Courthouse on Courthouse Drive in Hayesville. The first hour from 9-10 a.m. will be open to Southwire employees exclusively. The event will be open to the general public from 10 a.m. until noon. For details, stop by the NCWorks Career Center, 800 W. U.S. 64 in Murphy or call 837-7407.



April 25

Erlanger’s fourth annual Believe Bash will be held Saturday, April 25, at the Chattanooga (Tenn.) Convention Center. Proceeds from this year’s gala are designated for the new Pediatric Outpatient MRI and Procedure Center at the new Children’s Hospital Kennedy Outpatient Center. For details or tickets, visit erlanger.org/bash or call 423-778-6278.