Day Planner

The Learning Center Charter School, an official host of the fifth annual School Maker Faire open to the Murphy area, is looking for Makers to join the festivities. The event will be held from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the school. Visit naturallygrownkids.org/school-maker-faire online to learn more and sign up to be part of this event; or call the school at 835-7240.

Tax Aide and IRS-certified volunteers will assist low- and moderate-income individuals of all ages especially 50 and older with free federal and state income tax preparation and filing from 1-5:45 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays through April 9, at Murphy Public Library, 9 Blumenthal St. Make appointments at the library or by calling the office at 837-2417. There is no charge. The program is sponsored by Murphy Public Library, AARP Foundation and Internal Revenue Service. For details, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or call 888-227-7669.



Feb. 27

The CHI Memorial Breathe Easy Lung Coach will be parked from 8-11 a.m. Thursday at East Polk Public Library, 136 Main St., Suite A. in Ducktown Tenn. Walk-ins welcome. For details or an appointment, call 423-495-5864.

The Georgia Mountain Research & Education Center in Blairsville, Ga., will host a blueberry and apple production workshop beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday. For complete details and registration fees, email gmrec@uga.edu or call the center at 706-745-2655.

The Blairsville Cruisers will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at the clubhouse on Murphy Highway. All members are encouraged to attend this important meeting. Anyone interested in joining the cruisers is also encouraged to attend. Visit the BlairsvilleCruisers.com website or on FaceBook at Blairsville Cruisers Car Club for complete details about the group.

The Gem and Mineral Society of Franklin will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at First Christian Church, 156 Belleview Park Road in Franklin. Speaker will be Larry Ellert, museum curator. Everyone is invited.



March 1

The next Public Policy Network forum will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday at The Hinton Center, 2330 Hinton Center Road in Hayesville. Dr. Christopher A. Cooper will be speaking about redistricting and gerrymandering in North Carolina and Georgia. The event is free and open to the public.



March 3

Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital will host Ladies’ Night Out, featuring a presentation from Dr. Stephen Purvis, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday at McGuire’s Millrace Farm, 600 Hendrix Road in the Peachtree community. Ladies’ Night Out is a free event for women. For details, call 837-7367.



March 9

North Georgia Tech’s Union County Adult Education Department will begin registration for free GED classes during managed enrollment from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, March 9, in the Shirley Miller building next to the Union County Library at 38 Blalock St. in Blairsville, Ga. For details, call Susan Burkhart, adult education instructor, at 706-439-6342 or email susan.burkhart@northgatech.edu.



March 11

A spring hiring event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at the Graham County Community Center, 196 Knight St. in Robbinsville. A wide range of Graham County employers, U.S. Census Bureau and other agencies will be attending. Job seekers need to bring a resume. Anyone needing assistance in preparing a resume may visit the NCWorks Career Center, 800 U.S. 64 W. in Murphy; Graham County DSS the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 191 P&J Road in Robbinsville; or call 837-7407.



March 14

The fifth annual Military Ball for All Services, organized by the Navy Seabees Island X-3, Blairsville, Ga., will be held Saturday, March 14, at The Ridges Resort in Hiawassee, Ga. For tickets and complete details, call Ed Crenshaw at 706-897-2649 or Bob Ramay at 706-400-9245.



March 20

N.C. Cooperative Extension, Cherokee County Center, is offering an Agricultural Awareness Field Day from 1-3 p.m. Friday, March 20, at the Sheriff’s Training Center and Youth Agriculture Garden in Marble. This is a free program. Topics covered will be beekeeping tips, hemp production, damaging insects, and wildland fire safety. For details or register, visit go.ncsu.edu/cherokeecounty or call 837-2210.