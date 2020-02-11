Day Planner

Body

The Learning Center Charter School, an official host of the fifth annual School Maker Faire open to the Murphy area, is looking for Makers to join the festivities. The event will be held from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the school. Visit naturallygrownkids.org/school-maker-faire online to learn more and sign up to be part of this event; or call the school at 835-7240.

Tax Aide and IRS-certified volunteers will assist low- and moderate-income individuals of all ages especially 50 and older with free federal and state income tax preparation and filing from 1-5:45 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 5 through April 9, at Murphy Public Library, 9 Blumenthal St. Make appointments at the library or by calling the office at 837-2417. There is no charge. The program is sponsored by Murphy Public Library, AARP Foundation and Internal Revenue Service. For details, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or call 888-227-7669.



Feb. 13

All cancer patients and survivors are invited to “Queen for a Day” from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at Union General Hospital in Blairsville, Ga. The free event will include professional skin care, professional makeup, wig and Glam photograph. To reserve a spot, call 706-781-1908 or email xpcook@windstream.net.



Feb. 14

Cherokee County Cooperative Extension is offering an introduction to beekeeping class beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Extension Educational Classroom, 699 Connahetta St. in Murphy. Tom Handford, a Master Beekeeper and Cherokee County Master Gardener, will lead the training. There will be a $20 registration fee and you will need to register before Friday. Class size is limited, so call 837-2210 for details or visit the website cherokee.ces.ncsu.edu to register online.



Feb. 16

Brasstown Fire Department’s new station fundraiser will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Brasstown Community Center. Cost is $15 per person. Lunch will consist of Brasstown Beef firehouse chili, buttermilk cornbread, pasta e fabioli (hearty Italian pasta with beans), homemade cookies, hot coffee and cider. There will be music by the Pressley Girls, and live auctions of works by local artists and crafters. For details, call 837-2063 or 305-923-9493.



Feb. 22

Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 15-8, a local nonprofit group, received more than $120 in donations at the Franklin gun show last weekend, but the community outreach to provide education about CVMA and how they help local veterans was priceless. If you know a veteran in need, or would like information about joining CVMA, call 828-276-3471 or email cvmanc15.8@gmail.com. CVMA Chapter 15-8 will hold its monthly chapter meeting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Grandpa Charlie’s Country Cooking in Andrews.



Feb. 27

The Georgia Mountain Research & Education Center in Blairsville, Ga., will host a blueberry and apple production workshop beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27. For complete details and registration fees, email gmrec@uga.edu or call the center at 706-745-2655.



March 9

North Georgia Tech’s Union County Adult Education Department will begin registration for free GED classes during managed enrollment from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, March 9, in the Shirley Miller building next to the Union County Library at 38 Blalock St. in Blairsville, Ga. For details, call Susan Burkhart, adult education instructor, at 706-439-6342 or email susan.burkhart@northgatech.edu.

March 11

A spring hiring event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at the Graham County Community Center, 196 Knight St. in Robbinsville. A wide range of Graham County employers, U.S. Census Bureau and other agencies will be attending. Job seekers need to bring a resume. Anyone needing assistance in preparing a resume may visit the NCWorks Career Center, 800 U.S. 64 W. in Murphy; Graham County DSS the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 191 P&J Road in Robbinsville; or call 837-7407.



March 14

The fifth annual Military Ball for All Services, organized by the Navy Seabees Island X-3, Blairsville, Ga., will be held Saturday, March 14, at The Ridges Resort in Hiawassee, Ga. For tickets and complete details, call Ed Crenshaw at 706-897-2649 or Bob Ramay at 706-400-9245.



March 11

