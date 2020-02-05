Day Planner

Body

Tax Aide and IRS-certified volunteers will assist low- and moderate-income individuals of all ages especially 50 and older with free federal and state income tax preparation and filing from 1-5:45 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 5 through April 9, at Murphy Public Library, 9 Blumenthal St. Make appointments at the library or by calling the office at 837-2417. There is no charge. The program is sponsored by Murphy Public Library, AARP Foundation and Internal Revenue Service. For details, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or call 888-227-7669.



Feb. 5

The Cherokee County Tourism Development Authority will meet in executive session starting at 1 p.m. today for the purpose of interviewing candidates for the position of manager at the Cherokee County Tourism Development Authority visitor centers. Candidates have been selected and advised of their times for a personal interview. Applications for this position are now closed.



Feb. 6

Cherokee County Republican Party will hold its monthly meeting Thursday at its headquarters, 14 Valley River Avenue in Murphy. A pot luck meal will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 6:30 p.m.

The newly released documentary film “Fontana Lake: Broken Promises, Delayed Resolution” will be featured at the meeting of the Swain County Genealogical and Historical Society at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Swain County Regional Business Education and Training Center, 45 East Ridge Drive in Bryson City. Conversation and refreshments will follow the presentation. This is free and open to the public.



Feb. 7

Ranger Community Center will host grocery bingo starting at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7. Everyone is invited to attend. For details, call 828-557-1918.



Feb. 8

A benefit auction with auctioneer Roger Powell will be held Saturday at the Peachtree Community Center, 125 Memory Lane off Greenlawn Cemetery Road in the Peachtree community. A poor man’s supper and hot dog plates will be ready for serving at 4 p.m. Cost is $7 per plate. The auction also will begin at 4 p.m., and a cake walk is planned. Proceeds from the benefit will go to Jeff and Trish McCoy. Anyone wishing to donate auction items or cakes, or a donation of any kind, call Judy at 828-361-4721.

Andrews Konnaheeta Woman’s Club presents its annual Sweetheart Breakfast to benefit the Ruth Starr Pullium Scholarship Fund from 7:30-11 a.m. Saturday in the fellowship hall at Andrews First Baptist Church at 1606 Business 19 in Andrews across from the Burger Basket. Tickets – $8 per adult and $4 for children 10 and under – may be purchased in advance from any member or by calling Imagean Adams at 361-0625. Tickets also will be available at the door.

The Old Unicoi Trail Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Union County Public Library in Blairsville, Ga. For details, email oldunicoitrail@gmail.com.



Feb. 10

The Cherokee County Tourism Development Authority Board will meet Monday. The public session will begin at 1 p.m. The board will go into executive session at 2 p.m. to continue its interviews of candidates for the position of manager, County Tourism Development Authority Visitor Centers.



Feb. 11

American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the Joe Miller Elkins Veterans Building, 63 Drew Taylor Road in Murphy. Call Stephanie Bailey at 557-9304 for details.



Feb. 13

All cancer patients and survivors are invited to “Queen for a Day” from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Feb. 13, at Union General Hospital in Blairsville, Ga. The free event will include professional skin care, professional makeup, wig and Glam photograph. To reserve a spot, call 706-781-1908 or email xpcook@windstream.net.



Feb. 22

Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 15-8 will have its monthly chapter meeting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Grandpa Charlie’s Country Cooking in Andrews. If anyone knows a veteran in need, or would like information about joining the association, call 828-276-3471 or email cvmanc15.8@gmail.com.



Feb. 27

The Georgia Mountain Research & Education Center in Blairsville, Ga., will host a blueberry and apple production workshop beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27. For complete details and registration fees, email gmrec@uga.edu or call the center at 706-745-2655.



March 14

The fifth annual Military Ball for All Services, organized by the Navy Seabees Island X-3, Blairsville, Ga., will be held Saturday, March 14, at The Ridges Resort in Hiawassee, Ga. For tickets and complete details, call Ed Crenshaw at 706-897-2649 or Bob Ramay at 706-400-9245.



March 11

A spring hiring event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at the Graham County Community Center, 196 Knight St. in Robbinsville. A wide range of Graham County employers, U.S. Census Bureau and other agencies will be attending. Job seekers need to bring a resume. Anyone needing assistance in preparing a resume may visit the NCWorks Career Center, 800 U.S. 64 W. in Murphy; Graham County DSS the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 191 P&J Road in Robbinsville; or call 837-7407.