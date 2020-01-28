Day Planner

Body

Tax Aide and IRS-certified volunteers will assist low- and moderate-income individuals of all ages especially 50 and older with free federal and state income tax preparation and filing from 1-5:45 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 5 through April 9, at Murphy Public Library, 9 Blumenthal St. Make appointments at the library or by calling the office at 837-2417. There is no charge. The program is sponsored by Murphy Public Library, AARP Foundation and Internal Revenue Service. For details, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or call 888-227-7669.



Jan. 30

Volunteers from Andrews Seventh-day Adventist Church with the help of Andrews High School Volunteer Fire Department students under the supervision of Bill Bateman will be distributing MANNA Foods fresh produce bread and baked goods from noon-1:15 p.m. Thursday at the Andrews Senior Center. Food will be distributed to all present. For details, call Ray Denton at 835-2694.

The Gem & Mineral Society of Franklin will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at First Christian Church, 156 Belleview Park Road in Franklin. A program about collecting in western North Carolina will be presented.



Feb. 1

Valley River Humane Society will hold an adoption event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Tractor Supply, 3340 U.S. 64 W. in Murphy. Dog adoption fee will be reduced to $45 and includes spay/neuter, vaccines, micro-chip, collar, leash and harness. Cat adoption fee will be reduced to $10 and includes spay/neuter, vaccines and worming.

Marble Community Club will have a mystery gift bingo Saturday at the community center. Doors will open at 4 p.m. and concessions will be available. Bingo will begin at 5 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the Marble Community Center.

Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 15-8, a local non-profit, will be setting up a booth at the Franklin gun show Saturday and Sunday to collect donations and provide information about how the association helps local veterans.



Feb. 2

Virginia Tinsley, retired ordained deacon in the United Methodist Church, will present the forum, “Finding Peace and Hope in a Chaotic World,” at the next PPN – Public Policy Network – event at 4 p.m. Sunday in Moore Hall at The Hinton Center, 2330 Hinton Center Road in Hayesville. The event is free and open to the public.



Feb. 3

The Brasstown Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a discourse on “Stress Management, Mental Health and Wellness for the First Responder, family and residents” beginning at 6 p.m. Monday at Brasstown Community Center, 225 Settawig Road in Brasstown. Special guest speaker will be Elizabeth Adamovich, behavioral health consultant.



Feb. 6

Cherokee County Republican Party will hold its monthly meeting Thursday, Feb. 6, at its headquarters, 14 Valley River Avenue in Murphy. A pot luck meal will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 6:30 p.m.

The newly released documentary film “Fontana Lake: Broken Promises, Delayed Resolution” will be featured at the meeting of the Swain County Genealogical and Historical Society at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Swain County Regional Business Education and Training Center, 45 East Ridge Drive in Bryson City. Conversation and refreshments will follow the presentation. This is free and open to the public.



Feb. 22

Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 15-8 will have its monthly chapter meeting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Grandpa Charlie’s Country Cooking in Andrews. If anyone knows a veteran in need, or would like information about joining the association, call 828-276-3471 or email cvmanc15.8@gmail.com.



Feb. 27

The Georgia Mountain Research & Education Center in Blairsville, Ga., will host a blueberry and apple production workshop beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27. For complete details and registration fees, email gmrec@uga.edu or call the center at 706-745-2655.



March 14

The fifth annual Military Ball for All Services, organized by the Navy Seabees Island X-3, Blairsville, Ga., will be held Saturday, March 14, at The Ridges Resort in Hiawassee, Ga. For tickets and complete details, call Ed Crenshaw at 706-897-2649 or Bob Ramay at 706-400-9245.



March 11

A spring hiring event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at the Graham County Community Center, 196 Knight St. in Robbinsville. A wide range of Graham County employers, U.S. Census Bureau and other agencies will be attending. Job seekers need to bring a resume. Anyone needing assistance in preparing a resume may visit the NCWorks Career Center, 800 U.S. 64 W. in Murphy; Graham County DSS the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 191 P&J Road in Robbinsville; or call 837-7407.