Day Planner

Tax Aide and IRS-certified volunteers will assist low- and moderate-income individuals of all ages especially 50 and older with free federal and state income tax preparation and filing from 1-5:45 p.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 5 through April 9, at Murphy Public Library, 9 Blumenthal St. Make appointments at the library or by calling the office at 837-2417. There is no charge. The program is sponsored by Murphy Public Library, AARP Foundation and Internal Revenue Service. For details, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or call 888-227-7669.



Jan. 22

State Employees’ Credit Union will offer tax preparation services to eligible members beginning today. SECU tax preparers will be on hand in all 267 locations across the state to answer questions, and complete and electronically file 2019 federal and state income tax returns for members who are eligible to participate in its low-cost tax preparation program. Members can visit SECU’s website at www.ncsecu.org for details.



Jan. 23

Cherokee County Chamber of Commerce’s AfterHours will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Murphy Health & Fitness, 695 Connahetta St. in Murphy. For details, call the chamber at 837-2242.

Valley River Humane Society will hold its general membership meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Penland Senior Center in Murphy. The public is invited to attend.

The Cherokee County Department of Social Services board meeting has been rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Cherokee County Department of Social Services building on U.S. 64 west of Murphy. For details, call the office at 837-7455.



Jan. 25

Tri-State Model Railroaders will hold its January open house from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the historic Depot, 150 Railroad Avenue, Mineral Bluff, Ga. It is also open from 10 a.m. to noon every Wednesday. For details, or to arrange group or personal visits at other times, call 706-455-8903. It is now offering chartered five-mile round trip motor car rides for groups of eight or more. Call for availability.



Jan. 30

Volunteers from Andrews Seventh-day Adventist Church with the help of Andrews High School Volunteer Fire Department students under the supervision of Bill Bateman will be distributing MANNA Foods fresh produce bread and baked goods from noon-1:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at the Andrews Senior Center. Food will be distributed to all present. For details, call Raymond Denton at 835-2694.



Feb. 1

Valley River Humane Society will hold an adoption event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Tractor Supply, 3340 U.S. 64 W. in Murphy. Dog adoption fee will be reduced to $45 and includes spay/neuter, vaccines, micro-chip, collar, leash and harness. Cat adoption fee will be reduced to $10 and includes spay/neuter, vaccines and worming.

Marble Community Club will have a mystery gift bingo Saturday, Feb. 1, at the community center. Doors will open at 4 p.m. and concessions will be available. Bingo will begin at 5 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the Marble Community Center.



Feb. 2

Virginia Tinsley, retired ordained deacon in the United Methodist Church, will present the forum, “Finding Peace and Hope in a Chaotic World,” at the next PPN – Public Policy Network – event at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, in Moore Hall at The Hinton Center, 2330 Hinton Center Road in Hayesville. The event is free and open to the public.



Feb. 3

The Brasstown Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a discourse on “Stress Management, Mental Health and Wellness for the First Responder, family and residents” beginning at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at Brasstown Community Center, 225 Settawig Road in Brasstown. Special guest speaker will be Elizabeth Adamovich, behavioral health consultant.



March 14

The fifth annual Military Ball for All Services, organized by the Navy Seabees Island X-3, Blairsville, Ga., will be held Saturday, March 14, at The Ridges Resort in Hiawassee, Ga. For tickets and complete details, call Ed Crenshaw at 706-897-2649 or Bob Ramay at 706-400-9245.