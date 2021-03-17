Church Happenings

Body

Classes beginning in March and April focusing on prayer, end times, personal bondages and the grace of God will be featured during the day and evenings at Broken Shells Ministry, 115 Tennessee St. in downtown Murphy. For details, call 837-8777 or see the website, www.brokenshells.org.



March 21

Angela Harmon will lead the service live on Facebook and YouTube, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sunday from Unity Church of the Mountains at 2309 Murphy Highway U.S. 129 N., Blairsville, Ga. For directions or complete details about the church and its ministries, call 706-781-3393; visit the website at unitychurchofthemountains.org.



March 22

Revival services will begin Monday, March 22, at Sunny Point Baptist Church on Sunny Point Road off U.S. 64 West, Murphy. Services will start at 7 p.m. nightly with Brother Keith Allison preaching and special singing each service. Pastor Kenny Corn invites everyone to attend.



April 6

The “Grace Course,” a six-weeks class, will meet from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. starting Tuesday, April 6, at Broken Shells Ministry, 115 Tennessee St. in downtown Murphy. For details, call 837-8777 or see the website, www.brokenshells.org.



April 10

The free “Gospel Singing in the Mountains” will be held from 1-5 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at the Blairsville Community Building, 129 Union County Recreation Road, next to Butternut Creek Golf Course in Blairsville, Ga. Groups and singers will include The Terrys, 1st Step Ministry with Darlene and Brother Lewis, Gary and Ronda Winningham, Skeeter Hindman and Vivian and others. Free sandwiches, chips, dessert and drinks will be available. For directions, call Faith Delivery and Outreach Ministry, Evangelist Evelyn Adams at 706-671-7988 or Matt Leonard at 678-913-4212. Everyone is welcome.



Aug. 29

Evangelist Evelyn Adams will be preaching an anointed church service at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, at Church of God of Prophecy, 5451 Big Creek Road, Ellijay, Ga. The Prodigals will be singing. A free dinner after the service will be available. There is no charge. Everyone is welcome. For details, call Adams at 706-671-7988.