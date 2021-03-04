Church Happenings

Body

March 4

“The Bondage Breaker” free Bible study will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. Thursdays and 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, beginning March 4, at Broken Shells Ministry, 115 Tennessee St. in downtown Murphy. For details, go by the ministry or call them at 837-8777.



March 7

A four-part webinar, sponsored by Murphy First United Methodist Church in downtown, will be held at 4 p.m. on four consecutive Sundays this month – March 7, March 14, March 21 and March 28. The webinar, “Making the Invisible Visible: Unfinished Business,” will be presented by Ann Miller Woodford, local artist, historian and author of When All God’s Children Get Together. To enroll in the webinar, contact the church at admin@murphyfirstumc.org.



Rev. Mike Davis will lead the service live on Facebook and YouTube, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sunday from Unity Church of the Mountains at 2309 Murphy Highway U.S. 129 N., Blairsville, Ga. For directions or complete details about the church and its ministries, call 706-781-3393; visit the website at unitychurchofthemountains.org.