Church Happenings

Feb. 28

Rev. Mike Davis will lead the service live on Facebook, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sunday from Unity Church of the Mountains at 2309 Murphy Highway U.S. 129 N., Blairsville, Ga. For directions or complete details about the church and its ministries, call 706-781-3393 or visit the website at unitychurchofthemountains.org.



March 2

Broken Shells Ministry is featuring a new class focused on prayer. “21 Days of Prayer” will be held for four weeks from 10:30 a.m. until noon beginning Tuesday at Broken Shells Ministry, 115 Tennessee St. in downtown Murphy. For details or to register, call 837-8777.

March 4

“The Bondage Breaker” free Bible study will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. Thursdays and 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, beginning March 4, at Broken Shells Ministry, 115 Tennessee St. in downtown Murphy. For details, go by the ministry or call them at 837-8777.