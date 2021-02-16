Body

Deadline to submit entries for the Church Happenings is 3 p.m. Friday. Entries received after that time will be set for the following week.



Feb. 19

The Knights of Columbus will host a fish fry from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in Andrews. The menu includes fried and grilled trout fillets, french fries, hush puppies, coleslaw, dessert and drink. Tickets are $9 for adults, and $5 for children 10 years and younger.



Feb. 21

Rev. Jeanie Ward will help everyone discover a realm of infinite beauty and unshakeable faith live on Facebook, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sunday from Unity Church of the Mountains, 2309 Murphy Highway, U.S. 129 N., Blairsville, Ga. For directions or complete details about the church and its ministries, call 706-781-3393 or visit the website at unitychurchofthemountains.org.



March 2

Broken Shells Ministry is featuring a new class focused on prayer. “21 Days of Prayer” will be held for four weeks from 10:30 a.m. until noon beginning Tuesday, March 2, at Broken Shells Ministry, 115 Tennessee St. in downtown Murphy. For details or to register, call 837-8777.