Church Happenings

Broken Shells Ministry at 115 Tennessee St. in downtown Murphy reopened this week. Everyone is welcome to stop in for some coffee, tea and peace with Jesus. There is no charge for anything. Broken Shells Ministry is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. For details, call the ministry at 837-8777.



Jan. 28

Andrews Seventh-day Adventist Church and members of Marble Springs Masonic Lodge will distribute Manna Foods from noon-1:15 p.m. Thursday at the Andrews Cherokee Senior Center on the corner of Main and Park streets in Andrews. For details, call Raymond Denton at 835-2694.



Jan. 31

Mike Davis will be leading the service on Facebook beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sunday from Unity Church of the Mountains at 2309 Murphy Highway U.S. 129 N., Blairsville, Ga. For directions or complete details about the church and its ministries, call 706-781-3393 or visit the website at unitychurchofthemountains.org.