Church Happenings

Jan. 10

Rev. David Torres will be explaining the 23rd Psalm live on Facebook, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sunday from Unity Church of the Mountains at 2309 Murphy Highway U.S. 129 N., Blairsville, Ga. For directions or complete details about the church and its ministries, call 706-781-3393 or visit the website at unitychurchofthemountains.org.



Jan. 20

DivorceCare, in person and online, will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, at Sweetwater Church, 108 Sweetwater Church in Hayesville. The 13-week series will continue through 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 14. Masks are required and CDC guidelines will be followed. Each class is a stand-alone session, so you may join anytime. To register, go to the website divorcecare.org. Registration includes a workbook for $20. Scholarships are available. Thee is no cost if attended in the past. For details, call the Hayesville First UMC church office at 389-8413.



Jan. 21

Beginning Thursday, Jan. 21, from 10 a.m. to noon, McConnell Memorial Baptist Church, 84 Church St. in Hiawassee, Ga., will host an in-person, as well as an online, interdenominational grief recovery program called GriefShare through Zoom. This is a 13-week seminar with each class being a standalone session so a person is welcome to join anytime during the 13 weeks. The in-person session will meet in the Family Life Center at McConnell, Room 213. Masks are required and CDC guidelines will be followed. To register, participants must go onto the GriefShare.org website and under “Find a Session,” click on the online symbol for McConnell Memorial Baptist or the person-to-person session. For details or assistance, call Connie, 706-896-2281, at the church office.