Body

Deadline to submit entries for the Church Happenings is 3 p.m. Friday. Entries received after that time will be set for the following week.



Jan. 3

Rev. Mike and Paula Davis will lead the traditional “White Stone Ceremony,” on Facebook beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sunday from Unity Church of the Mountains at 2309 Murphy Highway U.S. 129 N., Blairsville, Ga. For directions or complete details about the church and its ministries, call 706-781-3393 or visit the website at unitychurchofthemountains.org.