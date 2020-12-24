Church Happenings

Body

Dec. 23

A candlelight service, “The Christmas Story,” will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church on Nottley Dam Road. Pastor Harold Underwood invites everyone.



Dec. 24

A candlight Christmas Eve service will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church of Murphy. Social distancing will be observed. Everyone is invited.



Dec. 27

Rev. Mike Davis, in collaboration with the Rev. Robin Volker, will lead the traditional “Burning Bowl Ceremony,” on Facebook beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sunday from Unity Church of the Mountains at 2309 Murphy Highway U.S. 129 N., Blairsville, Ga. For directions or complete details about the church and its ministries, call 706-781-3393 or visit the website at unitychurchofthemountains.org.