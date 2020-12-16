Body

Deadline to submit entries for the Church Happenings is 3 p.m. Friday. Entries received after that time will be set for the following week.



Dec. 17

Andrews Seventh-day Adventist Church and Valleytown Baptist Church volunteers will be providing Manna Foods fresh produce bread and baked goods from noon-1:15 p.m. Thursday at the corner of Main and Park streets in Andrews. They will continue to use the drive-by pick up. For details, call Raymond Denton at 835-2694.



Dec. 19

“The World’s Greatest Story,” a drive-through Bible story that will take you from Creation to Ascension, from 6-9 p.m. Saturday at Robbinsville High School. The event is presented by local churches of Graham County. Everyone is invited.



Dec. 20

Rev. Mike Davis will be speaking online, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sunday from Unity Church of the Mountains at 2309 Murphy Highway U.S. 129 N., Blairsville, Ga. Special music will be provided by Joanne Massey and Mike Davis. For directions or complete details about the church and its ministries, call 706-781-3393 or visit the website at unitychurchofthemountains.org.



Dec. 23

A candlelight service featuring “The Christmas Story” will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church on Nottley Dam Road. Pastor Harold Underwood invites everyone.