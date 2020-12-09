Body

Deadline to submit entries for the Church Happenings is 3 p.m. Friday. Entries received after that time will be set for the following week.



Dec. 12

The 44th annual Singing Christmas Tree will be held three days at First Baptist Church of Murphy – 4 p.m. Saturday; 7 p.m. Sunday; and 7 p.m. Monday. Free admission tickets are required through Friday. Stop by the church office at 517 Hiwassee St., Murphy, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today or Friday. Tickets are also available during regular church service hours. Social distancing will be practiced. For questions, call 837-2615.

Faith Deliverance Ministry and Outreach will present “Christmas in the Mountains” from 1-6 p.m. Saturday at Tails Creek Community Building, 75 Cross Road/Church Road in Ellijay, Ga. There is no charge to attend. Evangelist Winston Ledford will be preaching. Singing gospel songs will be Skeeter Hindman, The Terrys, Garry Winningham and Zenk Turner. They also will serve a free Christmas dinner for everyone to enjoy. They will be giving out toys to the children and clothes and household items as they come in. For details, call Minister Evelyn Adams at 706-671-7988.



Dec. 13

Rev. David Torres will be speaking on Facebook, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sunday from Unity Church of the Mountains at 2309 Murphy Highway U.S. 129 N., Blairsville, Ga. For directions or complete details about the church and its ministries, call 706-781-3393 or visit the website at unitychurchofthemountains.org.



Dec. 17

Andrews Seventh-day Adventist Church and Valleytown Baptist Church volunteers will be providing Manna Foods fresh produce bread and baked goods from noon-1:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at the corner of Main and Park streets in Andrews. They will continue to use the drive-by pick up. For details, call Raymond Denton at 835-2694.



Dec. 19

“The World’s Greatest Story,” a drive-through Bible story that will take you from Creation to Ascension, from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at Robbinsville High School. The event is presented by local churches of Graham County. Everyone is invited.