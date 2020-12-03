Body

Deadline to submit entries for the Church Happenings is 3 p.m. Friday. Entries received after that time will be set for the following week.



Dec. 6

Rev. Mike Davis will be streaming on Facebook, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sunday from Unity Church of the Mountains at 2309 Murphy Highway U.S. 129 N., Blairsville, Ga. For directions or complete details about the church and its ministries, call 706-781-3393 or visit the website at unitychurchofthemountains.org.



Dec. 12

The 44th annual Singing Christmas Tree will be held three days at First Baptist Church of Murphy: 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec 12; 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13; and 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14. Free admission tickets are required and can be obtained Monday, Nov. 30, through Friday, Dec. 11. Stop by the church office at 517 Hiwassee St., Murphy, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday or Friday. Tickets are also available during regular church service hours. Social distancing will be practiced. For questions, call 837-2615.

Faith Deliverance Ministry and Outreach will present “Christmas in the Mountains” from 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Tails Creek Community Building, 75 Cross Road/Church Road in Ellijay, Ga. There is no charge to attend. Evangelist Winston Ledford will be preaching. Singing gospel songs will be Skeeter Hindman, The Terrys, Garry Winningham and Zenk Turner. They also will serve a free Christmas dinner for everyone to enjoy. They will be giving out toys to the children and clothes and household items as they come in. For details, call Minister Evelyn Adams at 706-671-7988.