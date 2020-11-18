Church Happenings

Body

Nov. 19

Volunteers with Andrews Seventh-day Adventist Church and Marble Springs Baptist Church will distribute Manna Foods fresh produce bread and baked goods to individuals of Cherokee County from noon-1:15 p.m. Thursday at the Andrews Cherokee Senior Center on the corner of Main and Park streets in Andrews. All are welcome. For details, call Raymond Denton at 835-2694.



Nov. 21

Native Heart Community Development Association will celebrate with its Keepers of the Fire Conference Saturday, Nov. 21, at Journey Fellowship Church, 256 Quarter Mile Road in Murphy. The theme is “Gathering of Eagles.” There will be a showing of the film Awakened, followed by a concert of prayer. Saturday evening will be free and open to the public. The Rev. Johnny Hughes, Indian Ministries of North America, Cleveland, Tenn., and the Rev. Tim Melton, Cherokee Pentecostal Holiness Church, will be the keynote speakers. The Parade of Nations will begin at 6 p.m. Participants are encouraged to wear their tribal regalia and arrive early to line up. For details or to register, visit the webpage at https://nativeheartcda.org/events, or call 828-458-0691.



Nov. 22

Rev. Mike Davis will be speaking in the sanctuary and on Facebook, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sunday from Unity Church of the Mountains at 2309 Murphy Highway U.S. 129 N., Blairsville, Ga. Safe distancing will be maintained. For directions or complete details about the church and its ministries, call 706-781-3393 or visit the website at unitychurchofthemountains.org.



Nov. 28

Services will start at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Lighthouse Full Gospel, 4153 Myers Chapel Road in Hayesville. Pastor Dewayne Carringer and Brother Charles Neal welcome everyone to come worship God on the Sabbath Day.



Dec. 12

Faith Deliverance Ministry and Outreach will present “Christmas in the Mountains” from 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Tails Creek Community Building, 75 Cross Road/Church Road in Ellijay, Ga. There is no charge to attend. Evangelist Winston Ledford will be preaching. Singing gospel songs will be Skeeter Hindman, The Terrys, Garry Winningham and Zenk Turner. They also will serve a free Christmas dinner for everyone to enjoy. They will be giving out toys to the children and clothes and household items as they come in. For details, call Minister Evelyn Adams at 706-671-7988.