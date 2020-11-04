Church Happenings

Body

Nov. 7

Vengeance Creek Baptist Church is offering free clothes, household items and canned foods to anyone in the community. Everyone interested is invited to come by the church fellowship hall on Vengeance Creek Road off N.C. 141 in Marble from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.



Nov. 8

Rev. David Torres will be speaking in the sanctuary and on Facebook, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sunday from Unity Church of the Mountains at 2309 Murphy Highway U.S. 129 N., Blairsville, Ga. Safe distancing will be maintained. For directions or complete details about the church and its ministries, call 706-781-3393 or visit the website at unitychurchofthemountains.org.



Dec. 12

Faith Deliverance Ministry and Outreach will present “Christmas in the Mountains” from 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Tails Creek Community Building, 75 Cross Road/Church Road in Ellijay, Ga. There is no charge to attend. Evangelist Winston Ledford will be preaching. Singing gospel songs will be Skeeter Hindman, The Terrys, Garry Winningham and Zenk Turner. They also will serve a free Christmas dinner for everyone to enjoy. They will be giving out toys to the children and clothes and household items as they come in. For details, call Minister Evelyn Adams at 706-671-7988.