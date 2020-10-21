Body

Deadline to submit entries for the Church Happenings is 3 p.m. Friday. Entries received after that time will be set for the following week.



Broken Shells Ministry is a place of peace for folks desiring to slow down, enjoy a cup of tea/coffee, listen to praise music and encounter the peace of God. There is no charge for anything so come and experience God at Broken Shells Ministry, 115 Tennessee St. in downtown Murphy. For details, call 837-8777.



Oct. 21

A seven-week class, “Walking with God in the Desert,” starts today from 12:30-2 p.m. at Broken Shells Ministry, 115 Tennessee St. in downtown Murphy. For details, call 837-8777.



Oct. 22

Andrews Seventh-day Adventist Church with the help of volunteers from Grace Fellowship Baptist Church will distribute Manna Foods fresh produce, bread and baked goods from noon-11:15 p.m. Thursday at the Andrews Senior Center on the corner of Main and 54 Park streets. All are welcome. For details, call Raymond Denton at 835-2694.

Each Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Broken Shells Ministries, everyone is invited to attend a community worship and prayer for this nation and a movement of God for revival. Live music will be provided. Broken Shells Ministry is located at 115 Tennessee St. in downtown Murphy. For details, call 837-8777.



Oct. 25

Rev. Mike Davis will be speaking in an outdoor service from 9:45-10:15 a.m. and streaming live indoors and over Facebook, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sunday from Unity Church of the Mountains at 2309 Murphy Highway U.S. 129 N., Blairsville, Ga. Safe distancing will be maintained. For directions or complete details about the church and its ministries, call 706-781-3393 or visit the website at unitychurchofthemountains.org.



Nov. 7

Vengeance Creek Baptist Church is offering free clothes, household items and canned foods to anyone in the community. Everyone interested is invited to come by the church fellowship hall on Vengeance Creek Road off N.C. 141 in Marble from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7.



Dec. 12

Faith Deliverance Ministry and Outreach will present “Christmas in the Mountains” from 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Tails Creek Community Building, 75 Cross Road/Church Road in Ellijay, Ga. There is no charge to attend. Evangelist Winston Ledford will be preaching. Singing gospel songs will be Skeeter Hindman, The Terrys, Garry Winningham and Zenk Turner. They also will serve a free Christmas dinner for everyone to enjoy. They will be giving out toys to the children and clothes and household items as they come in. For details, call Minister Evelyn Adams at 706-671-7988.