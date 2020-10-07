Body

Deadline to submit entries for the Church Happenings is 3 p.m. Friday. Entries received after that time will be set for the following week.



Oct. 11

Rev. David Torres will be speaking in an outdoor service from 9:45-10:15 a.m. and streaming live indoors and over Facebook, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sunday from Unity Church of the Mountains at 2309 Murphy Highway U.S. 129 N., Blairsville, Ga. Safe distancing will be maintained. For directions or complete details about the church and its ministries, call 706-781-3393 or visit the website at unitychurchofthemountains.org.



Oct. 11

A group of disciples will gather from 1-2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, at the Cherokee County Court House in Murphy. This event is known as “The National Respect Life Chain.” It will be a silent demonstration while holding signs proclaiming life for the unborn. All faiths are invited to participate in this event.



Nov. 7

Vengeance Creek Baptist Church is offering free clothes, household items and canned foods to anyone in the community. Anyone interested is invited to come by the church fellowship hall on Vengeance Creek Road off N.C. 141 in Marble from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7.