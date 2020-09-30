Church Happenings

Body

Oct. 1

Everyone is invited to attend a community worship and prayer event from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday at Broken Shells Ministry, 115 Tennessee St. in downtown Murphy. Live music is provided. For details, call 837-8777.



Oct. 4

Rev. Mike Davis will be speaking in an outdoor service from 9:45-10:15 a.m. and streaming live indoors and over Facebook, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sunday from Unity Church of the Mountains at 2309 Murphy Highway U.S. 129 N., Blairsville, Ga. Safe distancing will be maintained. For directions or complete details about the church and its ministries, call 706-781-3393 or visit the website at unitychurchofthemountains.org.

The annual Lovingood family reunion at Hanging Dog Baptist Church, scheduled for Sunday has been canceled due to pandemic restrictions. For details, call Alice Chastain at 837-6221.



Oct. 6

“The Grace Course,” a free six-weeks study, will be held from 11:30 to noon, beginning Tuesday at Broken Shells Ministry, 115 Tennessee St. in downtown Murphy. Stop by Broken Shells Ministry or call 837-8777 for details.



Oct. 11

A group of disciples will gather from 1-2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, at the Cherokee County Court House in Murphy. This event is known as “The National Respect Life Chain.” It will be a silent demonstration while holding signs proclaiming life for the unborn. All faiths are invited to participate in this event.