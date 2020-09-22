Church Happenings

Body

Sept. 24

Everyone is invited to attend a community worship and prayer event from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday at Broken Shells Ministry, 115 Tennessee St. in downtown Murphy. Live music is provided. For details, call 837-8777.

Volunteers from Andrews Seventh-day Adventist Church and Marble Springs Baptist Church will distribute Manna Foods from noon-1:15 p.m. Thursday at the Cherokee County Senior Center on the corner of Main and Park streets across the street from Dollar General in Andrews. For details, call Raymond Denton at 835-2694.



Sept. 26

A world-wide national and global “Day of Prayer and Repentance” will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Broken Shells Ministry, 115 Tennessee St. in downtown Murphy. The Return will feature Jonathan Cahn, James Dobson, Pat Robertson, Dr. Ben Carson, Steve Berger, and many more via Simulcast. Drop in anytime join and pray for our nation and world. For details about this free event, call the ministry at 837-8777.

For the first time in 30 years, this year’s annual Song Festival of Choirs has been cancelled. It has been rescheduled for Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Little Brasstown Baptist Church. For details, call 837-6160.

New Life Church of Hayesville will host its annual youth missions yard sale beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday. Baked goods and refreshments will also be available. All proceeds help send teens and children on mission trips. Call 389-7094 for details.



Sept. 27

Rev. Mike Davis will be speaking in an outdoor service from 9:45-10:15 a.m. and streaming live indoors and over Facebook, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sunday from Unity Church of the Mountains at 2309 Murphy Highway U.S. 129 N., Blairsville, Ga. Safe distancing will be maintained. For directions or complete details about the church and its ministries, call 706-781-3393 or visit the website at unitychurchofthemountains.org.



Oct. 4

The annual Lovingood family reunion at Hanging Dog Baptist Church, scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 4, has been canceled due to pandemic restrictions. For details, call Alice Chastain at 837-6221.



Oct. 6

“The Grace Course,” a free six-weeks study, will be held from 10:30 to noon, beginning Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Broken Shells Ministry, 115 Tennessee St. in downtown Murphy. Stop by Broken Shells Ministry or call 837-8777 for details.