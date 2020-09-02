Body

Deadline to submit entries for the Church Happenings is 3 p.m. Friday. Entries received after that time will be set for the following week.



For the first time in 30 years, this year’s annual Song Festival of Choirs has been cancelled. It has been rescheduled for Sunday, Sept. 26, at Little Brasstown Baptist Church. For details, call 837-6160.



Sept. 6

Mike Davis will be speaking in an outdoor service from 9:45-10:15 a.m. and streaming live indoors and over Facebook, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sunday from Unity Church of the Mountains at 2309 Murphy Highway U.S. 129 N., Blairsville, Ga. Safe distancing will be maintained. For directions or complete details about the church and its ministries, call 706-781-3393 or visit the website at unitychurchofthemountains.org.



Sept. 11

St. Luke’s Anglican Church will host its annual yard sale fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 11-12, outdoors at 7 Ewing St. in Blue Ridge, Ga. They will be observing appropriate safety measures and CDC guidelines for outdoor events. Bring your own mask. They will honor social distancing. Those attending are asked to shop 6 feet apart from other shoppers. Family groups can shop together. For details, visit stlukesblueridge.org.



Sept. 13

Homecoming will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at Andrews Valleytown Cemetery Chapel. There will be special singers. Pastor Jerry Luther invites everyone to attend.