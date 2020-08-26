Body

Deadline to submit entries for the Church Happenings is 3 p.m. Friday. Entries received after that time will be set for the following week.



Aug. 27

What is the truth about the Rapture of the Church and how is this going to affect me and my family? Everyone is invited to see the free documentary presentation “Before the Wrath” at 6 p.m. Thursday at Broken Shells Ministry, 115 Tennessee St. in downtown Murphy. For details, stop by the ministry or call the office at 837-8777.

Andrews Seventh-day Adventist Church and Marble Springs Masonic Lodge volunteers will distribute Manna Foods fresh produce bread and baked goods to residents of Cherokee County from noon-1:15 p.m. Thursday at the Andrews Senior Center. For details, call Raymond Denton at 835-2694.



Aug. 28

Praise and worship Fridays start at 6 p.m. Friday featuring Jonathan Stell on the guitar at Broken Shells Ministry, 115 Tennessee St. in downtown Murphy. For details, call 837-8777 or stop by the ministry.



Aug. 30

Spiritual awakening services will be held at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, at First Baptist Church of Murphy, 517 Hiwassee St. A time for awakening will also be held at 7 p.m. nightly through Wednesday, Sept. 2, at the church. Speakers will include Dr. Emir Caner, president of Truett McConnell College; Dr. Eddis Dockery, pastor of Boiling Springs Baptist Church; the Rev. Johnny Foster, Truett Memorial Baptist Church; and the Rev. Chris Rumfelt, pastor of First Free Will Baptist Church. Music will be by Eternal Vision. Everyone is invited to attend.

Mike and Paula Davis will be speaking in an outdoor service from 9:45-10:15 a.m. and streaming live indoors and over Facebook, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sunday from Unity Church of the Mountains at 2309 Murphy Highway U.S. 129 N., Blairsville, Ga. Safe distancing will be maintained. For directions or complete details about the church and its ministries, call 706-781-3393 or visit the website at unitychurchofthemountains.org.



Sept. 11

St. Luke’s Anglican Church will host its annual yard sale fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 11-12, outdoors at 7 Ewing St. in Blue Ridge, Ga. They will be observing appropriate safety measures and CDC guidelines for outdoor events. Bring your own mask. They will honor social distancing. Those attending are asked to shop 6 feet apart from other shoppers. Family groups can shop together. For details, visit stlukesblueridge.org.