Church Happenings

Aug. 19

A 14-week DivorceCare series will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays, starting today and continue through Wednesday, Nov. 18, which will be the “Surviving the Holidays” session, at Hayesville First United Methodist Church’s Sweetwater Campus, 108 Sweetwater Church Road. Registration will be $20 each for the workbook and no fee if attended in the past. Covid-19 guidelines from the state and the church will be followed. Register by going to www.divorce.org/groups. Childcare will be available. Call the office at Hayesville First United Methodist Church, 389-8413, for details.



Aug. 23

Rev. Jeanie Ward will be speaking in an outdoor service from 9:45-10:15 a.m. and streaming live indoors and over Facebook, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sunday from Unity Church of the Mountains at 2309 Murphy Highway U.S. 129 N., Blairsville, Ga. Safe distancing will be maintained. For directions or complete details about the church and its ministries, call 706-781-3393 or visit the website at unitychurchofthemountains.org.



Aug. 24

Revival services will be held Monday through Saturday, Aug. 24-29, at Valleytown Baptist Church on Cemetery Hill in Andrews. Services will begin at 6 p.m. nightly. Phillip Cochran will be preaching, and there will be special singers each service. Pastor Jerry Luther invites everyone to attend.



Aug. 27

What is the truth about the Rapture of the Church and how is this going to affect me and my family? Everyone is invited to see the free documentary presentation “Before the Wrath” at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at Broken Shells Ministry, 115 Tennessee St. in downtown Murphy. For details, stop by the ministry or call the office at 837-8777.

Andrews Seventh-day Adventist Church and Marble Springs Masonic Lodge volunteers will distribute Manna Foods fresh produce bread and baked goods to residents of Cherokee County from noon-1:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at the Andrews Senior Center. For details, call Raymond Denton at 835-2694.



Aug. 30

Spiritual awakening services will be held at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, at First Baptist Church of Murphy, 517 Hiwassee St. A time for awakening will also be held at 7 p.m. nightly through Wednesday, Sept. 2, at the church. Speakers will include Dr. Emir Caner, president of Truett McConnell College; Dr. Eddis Dockery, pastor of Boiling Springs Baptist Church; the Rev. Johnny Foster, Truett Memorial Baptist Church; and the Rev. Chris Rumfelt, pastor of First Free Will Baptist Church. Music will be by Eternal Vision. Everyone is invited to attend.



Sept. 11

St. Luke’s Anglican Church will host its annual yard sale fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 11-12, outdoors at 7 Ewing St. in Blue Ridge, Ga. They will be observing appropriate safety measures and CDC guidelines for outdoor events. Bring your own mask. They will honor social distancing. Those attending are asked to shop 6 feet apart from other shoppers. Family groups can shop together. For details, visit stlukesblueridge.org.