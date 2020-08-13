Church Happenings

Body

Aug. 16

Rev. Mike Davis will be speaking in an outdoor service from 9:45-10:15 a.m. and streaming live indoors and over Facebook, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sunday from Unity Church of the Mountains at 2309 Murphy Highway U.S. 129 N., Blairsville, Ga. Safe distancing will be maintained. For directions or complete details about the church and its ministries, call 706-781-3393 or visit the website at unitychurchofthemountains.org.



Aug. 30

Spiritual awakening services will be held at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, at First Baptist Church of Murphy, 517 Hiwassee St. A time for awakening will also be held at 7 p.m. nightly through Wednesday, Sept. 2, at the church. Speakers will include Dr. Emir Caner, president of Truett McConnell College; Dr. Eddis Dockery, pastor of Boiling Springs Baptist Church; the Rev. Johnny Foster, Truett Memorial Baptist Church; and the Rev. Chris Rumfelt, pastor of First Free Will Baptist Church. Music will be by Eternal. Everyone is invited to attend.



Sept. 11

St. Luke’s Anglican Church will host its annual yard sale fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 11-12, outdoors at 7 Ewing St. in Blue Ridge, Ga. They will be observing appropriate safety measures and CDC guidelines for outdoor events. Bring your own mask. They will honor social distancing. Those attending are asked to shop 6 feet apart from other shoppers. Family groups can shop together. For details, visit stlukesblueridge.org.